Israel, US start talks on security framework to deepen partnership

The Israel Defense Ministry and the U.S. administration have opened talks on a new security cooperation framework to replace the current 10-year Memorandum of Understanding, which is set to expire in 2028, a Defense Ministry’s spokesperson said on Friday.

Israeli and American teams have begun the first round of talks this week, with further meetings expected to take place in the U.S. and Israel in the coming weeks, the statement read.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have instructed Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram to lead the project in close coordination with Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter.

Counselor of the U.S. State Department Daniel Holler and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee will lead the U.S. team.

The new security framework is intended to strengthen the Israel Defense Forces’ qualitative military edge through expanded joint investment in research, development and co-production, deepen the U.S.-Israel partnership demonstrated during “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury,” and gradually transition from aid to a completely reciprocal partnership, according to the statement.

Netanyahu has expressed on a number of occasions his intention to gradually end U.S. military aid to Israel.

Speaking with The Economist in January, the premier said that “I want to taper off the [U.S.] military aid within the next 10 years.”

The Jewish state has “developed incredible capacities. And our economy ... will soon reach, certainly within a decade, about $1 trillion. It’s not a huge economy, but it’s not a small economy,” Netanyahu told The Economist at the time.