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Friedman: A Palestinian state will destroy Abraham Accords

“Talk of a Palestinian state in the halls of Congress or the palaces of Europe is just wildly out of touch with the realities on the ground,” the former U.S. ambassador to Israel wrote in Congressional testimony.

David Friedman
David Friedman, the former U.S. envoy to Israel, speaks at a conference for sovereignty in Judea and Samaria at the Knesset, July 21, 2025. Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(July 20, 2026 / JNS)

Former U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman said in Congressional testimony released on Monday that efforts to create a Palestinian state would fatally undermine U.S.-led negotiations to achieve normalization agreements between Israel and Arab countries.

In a written statement submitted to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs’ subcommittee on the Middle East and North Africa, Friedman said that attempts to link the two issues were “destined for failure” after Oct. 7.

“Israel already has done the two-state experiment and that folly almost destroyed the Jewish state,” Friedman wrote. “Talk of a Palestinian state in the halls of Congress or the palaces of Europe is just wildly out of touch with the realities on the ground.”

The former envoy to Jerusalem argued that countries like Saudi Arabia that might seek to join the 2020 Abraham Accords agreement that normalized relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco “understand those realities well.”

“A Palestinian state will not advance the Abraham Accords; it will destroy them,” he said. “It will consume the region with even more conflict and violence.”

“The fact that the Abraham Accords did not resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a feature, not a bug, of the deal,” he wrote. “The accords sent a clear message to the Palestinians that the days in which they held the Middle East hostage had ended.”

Friedman is scheduled to testify before the subcommittee alongside former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Daniel Shapiro and Asher Fredman, executive director of the Misgav Institute for National Security and Zionist Strategy in Israel, on Wednesday.

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