Israeli defense firms showcase security technology to Peruvian delegation

The Israeli Defense Ministry hosted a senior delegation from Peru’s Interior Ministry for a showcase of Israeli defense and security technologies, aimed at strengthening bilateral security cooperation and expanding Israeli defense exports.

The event was organized by the Defense Ministry’s International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT), in cooperation with the Israeli Foreign Ministry. The Peruvian delegation included senior officers from national security agencies, counterterrorism experts and government representatives.

Seventeen Israeli defense companies presented technologies tailored to the operational needs identified by Peru’s security agencies, including cybersecurity, drones and counter-drone systems, secure communications, VIP protection, intelligence gathering, big data and artificial intelligence.

Participating companies included Robotican, Steadicopter, Roboteam, Rayzone Group, D-Fend Solutions and Netline Communications Technologies.

According to the Defense Ministry, the initiative reflects Israel’s efforts to expand international security partnerships and open new markets for its defense industries.