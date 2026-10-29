Israeli diplomat donates blood for victims of deadly Spain train crash
(Oct. 29, 2026 / JNS)
Dana Erlich, Israel’s acting ambassador to Spain, donated blood for victims of Wednesday’s train collision near Urda, in Spain’s Toledo province, which killed at least 68 people and injured more than 100.
“Amid this tragedy, I was moved to see the number of people who responded and went out to donate blood,” Erlich wrote on X, thanking medical centers and emergency services for their work.
En medio de esta tragedia, me emocionó ver la cantidad de gente que respondió y salió a donar sangre.— Dana Erlich 🇮🇱 (@DanaErlich) October 29, 2026
Gracias a todos los centros y servicios médicos por su labor admirable
🙏🏻 https://t.co/zOmov36ffs