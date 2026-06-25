Israeli, German navies deepen cooperation in Haifa

The Israeli Navy hosted a German Navy vessel for a port visit in Haifa this week, as part of ongoing military cooperation between the two forces, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday.

During the visit, the navies conducted a joint sailing exercise, known as a PASSEX, aimed at enhancing operational coordination and knowledge-sharing.

Israeli and German naval personnel also held professional meetings, including talks between Haifa Naval Base commander Rear Adm. Erez Ben Zion and German 4th Frigate Squadron commander Capt. Volker Kübsch, focusing on expanding bilateral cooperation.

“The port visit highlights the close cooperation between the Israeli Navy and the German Navy, as well as their shared commitment to strengthening relations between the two navies,” the IDF said.