Israeli Health Ministry: 44 hospitalized since Iran attacks began

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, 44 people have been evacuated to hospitals since the beginning of the special situation on the home front, with one person currently hospitalized in satisfactory condition, Israel’s Health Ministry said.

Air-raid sirens sounded repeatedly across northern Israel and Samaria on Sunday night and Monday morning as Iranian missiles targeted the country from the north to the south, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. The Houthis in Yemen also fired missiles at Israeli territory on Monday morning, triggering alarms.

The ministry urged the public to prepare in advance and reach protected areas safely, warning that many injuries sustained en route to shelters are preventable. The guidance is part of a public information campaign featuring Dr. Daniel Trotsky, an emergency medicine specialist and deputy chief of medicine at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital).