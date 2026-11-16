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News   Israel News

IDF names Hamas terrorists posing as civilians eliminated at Gaza’s Nasser Hospital

“The IDF operates in accordance with international law,” the army said.

JNS Staff
Palestinian Islamic Jihad
Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists take part in an anti-Israel show in Khan Yunis, the southern Gaza Strip, Oct. 10, 2020. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
(Nov. 16, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) said on Monday that Hamas terrorists posing as civilians were among those slain in the Nov. 12 strike at Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis.

According to the joint statement, the strike targeted a room and a floor of the hospital that Hamas’s “military” wing was using as a command center.

Senior Hamas commanders were running terrorist activities from the “heavily guarded” floor, which was closed to civilians, the statement said.

Those killed included Murad Tawfiq Mahmoud Abu Zarifa. He was a squad leader in an engineering cell that infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and took part in the abduction of Adina Moshe from Kibbutz Nir Oz, according to the IDF and Shin Bet.

Also killed were Khaled Osama Abu Anza, head of the Liaison Section in Hamas’s Military Intelligence Operations Department, and Muhammad Nafed Abu Awad, a Nukhba Force terrorist in Hamas’s Khan Yunis Brigade.

The IDF said it had warned several times before the strike that military activity at the hospital had to stop.

“The IDF operates in accordance with international law,” the statement added.

On Friday, the IDF published two documents it had seized in Gaza that provide more details on the extent to which Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad exploited hospitals throughout the Strip to carry out terrorist activities.

The papers were uploaded online in their original Arabic-language format (here and here) and were translated into English by the IDF in separate documents (here and here).

The first document, written in 2019 by the deputy commander of Hamas’s Khan Yunis Brigade, outlines a protocol for handling suspects taken by Hamas for interrogation and apprehension, the military said.

Among the locations used for interrogations are Nasser Hospital, the Red Crescent Hospital (apparently Al-Amal Hospital, run by the Palestine Red Crescent Society, also located in Khan Yunis) and the European Hospital (in Al-Fukhari, near Khan Yunis), according to the document.

Earlier on Friday, the IDF said that Hamas held dozens of hostages at Nasser Hospital during the war, including women, children, elderly people and foreign nationals, and used the medical facility as a heavily guarded military headquarters.

The disclosure came a day after the IDF and Shin Bet announced that an Israeli airstrike on the hospital compound had targeted Muhammad Abu Ismail, a senior commander of Hamas’s Khan Yunis Brigade, along with other terrorists operating from the facility.

According to the military, many of the hostages held at the hospital were abducted from Kibbutz Nahal Oz during the Hamas-led massacre of Oct. 7, 2023.

The IDF said Abu Ismail was responsible for holding numerous hostages captive during the war, including Edan Alexander, Nimrod Cohen, Staff Sgt. Oz Daniel, Col. Asaf Hamami, Avera Mengistu, Capt. Omer Neutra and Matan Zangauker.

Gaza Strip Hamas Defense and Security
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