Israeli Olympic taekwondo medalist Avishag Semberg retires at 25

Israeli taekwondo athlete Avishag Semberg, who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, announced her retirement on Sunday at age 25.

Semberg was the Jewish state’s first Olympic medalist in taekwondo. At 19, she was also the country’s youngest Olympic medalist.

She said she had lost the motivation to keep competing.

“Over the past year, I realized that fire wasn’t there anymore,” she said.