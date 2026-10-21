Israel’s UN envoy wishes Netanyahu a happy 77th birthday

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon wished Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a happy 77th birthday on Wednesday in a Hebrew-language post on X.

“Happy birthday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu!” Danon wrote.

The Jewish state’s longest-serving premier was born on Oct. 21, 1949, in Tel Aviv. He is the son of Benzion Netanyahu, a Poland-born expert in Jewish history and Zionist activist, and Tzila (née Segal) Netanyahu, who was born in the Land of Israel during the British Mandate.

One of Netanyahu’s brothers, Yonatan “Yoni” Netanyahu, was killed in action in 1976 while leading the Entebbe rescue raid and is regarded as a national hero, and the other, Iddo Netanyahu, is a physician and writer.