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News   Israel News

Knesset approves largest reform of Israel’s wounded veterans system in decades

“These heroes fought for us — and we will fight for them,” said coalition chairman Ofir Katz.

Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
An Israel Defense Forces soldier is hoisted by a military helicopter, in an undated handout released by the military. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
An Israel Defense Forces soldier is hoisted by a military helicopter, in an undated handout released by the military. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
(July 16, 2026 / TPS-IL)

Israel’s rehabilitation system for wounded soldiers and security personnel will undergo its largest overhaul in decades after the Knesset approved a reform package aimed at addressing the unprecedented demand created by the war with Hamas.

The plan, based on recommendations by a government-appointed committee headed by professor Mor Yosef, will transform the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Rehabilitation Department into a national authority with expanded powers, additional staff and greater independence.

According to Defense Ministry figures, more than 26,000 Israel Defense Forces soldiers and security personnel have entered the rehabilitation system since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, with about 65% receiving treatment for psychological trauma.

The ministry has warned that the number of wounded veterans under its care could surpass 90,000 by 2026 and reach approximately 100,000 by 2028.

According to the government, the overhaul is intended to reduce administrative delays, improve access to medical and psychological care and simplify the process of receiving benefits and services.

Among the approved changes is a case-management system under which each wounded service member will be assigned a professional coordinator to help navigate medical treatment, rehabilitation services and government benefits.

The reform will also establish automated systems to identify individuals eligible for assistance and reduce paperwork requirements, while incorporating artificial intelligence tools to improve communication and service delivery.

Additional measures include expanded mental health programs, specialized frameworks for individuals suffering combat-related trauma, increased support for family members and new rehabilitation tracks designed to help wounded soldiers return to employment.

The state has an obligation to support those injured while serving, said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The State of Israel owes them a deep debt. We cherish them, embrace them and their families, and are committed to standing by them all the way,” he continued.

“The plan we approved will remove barriers, shorten queues, expand the range of services and ensure that each and every one of our wounded will be able to exercise their full rights and receive all the assistance they deserve,” he said.

The government approval came shortly after the Knesset passed separate legislation formally recognizing “combat trauma” as a condition under Israeli law for the first time.

The bill, which passed its second and third readings with support from 70 lawmakers and no opposition votes, defines combat trauma as a psychological response to a traumatic event that occurred during operational activity. It also provides a clearer legal framework for recognizing individuals suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) resulting from combat experiences.

Under the new law, the Rehabilitation Department will provide treatment tailored to recognized combat trauma victims. An assistance committee will also be empowered to provide benefits and compensation in exceptional cases involving wounded personnel or, under certain circumstances, their family members.

Coalition chairman Ofir Katz (Likud), who spearheaded the legislation, said the law represented a commitment to those who fought.

“These heroes fought for us — and we will fight for them,” said Katz. “This is a historic moment. They deserve everything.”

Defense and Security Israeli Politics and Knesset
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
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