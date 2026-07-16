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News   Israel News

IDF kills three armed Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon’s south

The Israeli military also announced the completion of a months-long operation targeting the “terrorist villages” of Bint Jbeil and Ainata.

JNS Staff
Israeli paratroopers operate in Southern Lebanon in an undated handout image released by the Israel Defense Forces. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israeli paratroopers operate in Southern Lebanon in an undated handout image released by the Israel Defense Forces. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
(July 16, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday eliminated three armed Hezbollah terrorists during operations inside the Southern Lebanon security zone.

The terrorists, who the army said were carrying “combat equipment,” were killed “to remove the threat posed to IDF soldiers operating nearby,” according to the statement.

“The IDF will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm Israeli civilians or IDF soldiers and will continue to operate to remove threats,” it added.

In a separate statement on Wednesday, the IDF revealed that its 98th and 91st divisions carried out a joint operation to encircle the “terrorist villages” of Bint Jbeil and Ainata in Southern Lebanon.

The operation, which started during “Operation Roaring Lion” against Iran earlier this year, saw the two divisions entering the towns and establishing operational control within a week, the IDF said.

Troops destroyed more than 1,500 Hezbollah sites in the area and killed more than 500 operatives, according to the military.

Soldiers also seized hundreds of weapons hidden in civilian areas and uncovered hundreds of Hezbollah sites, including command centers, missile launchers and arms depots, it said.

The soldiers recently completed their mission in the area and are now deployed to other sectors, according to the statement.

“The town of Bint Jbeil served as a terrorist stronghold and a historic symbol of Hezbollah, from which hundreds of terrorist attacks against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians were planned and carried out,” the military noted.

Hezbollah resumed rocket and drone attacks from Southern Lebanon on March 2, 2026, shattering a ceasefire that had been in place since November 2024.

The IDF responded with a broad air campaign against Hezbollah targets and expanded ground operations in Lebanon aimed at preventing Hezbollah attacks on Israeli communities.

Following the renewed fighting, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun pledged to do “the impossible” to end cross-border hostilities and moved to outlaw the Iranian proxy.

Israeli and Lebanese officials later held five rounds of direct talks at the U.S. State Department, resulting in a framework of understandings reached on June 26 that is contingent on Hezbollah’s removal from Southern Lebanon.

The United States, Israel and Lebanon met in Italy this week for trilateral talks aimed at implementing the framework agreement. Talks are scheduled to resume in Rome on Aug. 4.

Hezbollah Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
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