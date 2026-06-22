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Knesset speaker to JNS: I trust Trump stands by his words on Iran

Amir Ohana said the Iranian regime “must go, and by God they will go.”

Israeli Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana addresses the second annual JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, June 22, 2026. Photo by Nim Gluckman.
Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana addresses the second annual JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem on June 22, 2026. Photo by Nim Gluckman.
(June 22, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana on Monday warned that “Iran’s quest for nuclear weapons is a major threat to our national security interests” and stressed that the Islamic Republic must never be allowed to obtain an atomic bomb.

Speaking at the second annual JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, Ohana cited remarks to this effect by U.S. President Donald Trump, adding, “I trust that he stands by these words today.”

Ohana also highlighted what he described as major achievements by Israel, in cooperation with the United States, in confronting Tehran and combating Hamas in Gaza.

“The Iranian regime must go, and by God they will go,” he said.

Ohana also sharply criticized New York City leadership over antisemitism.

The 50-year-old Likud Party member noted he attended New York’s Israel Day Parade last month despite the absence of the city’s mayor, adding, “The real monster in NYC is the antisemite currently occupying Gracie Mansion,” in a pointed reference to NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s official residence.

Framing Israel’s current moment as historic, Ohana said the Jewish state has “emerged as a global power” and vowed it would ensure “the Jewish people will never again stand defenseless.”

He cast the ongoing struggle as unfinished but decisive, saying Israel’s “recent victories are not the end of the story, but they will be the foundation of what comes next.

“The struggle will end with Am Yisrael Chai [‘The People of Israel Lives’],” he said. “God bless America. God bless Israel.”

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