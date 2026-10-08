Environment

“Protecting civilians and preserving the ability of our nation to defend itself requires us to defend the truth when the laws of war are being distorted to make false charges of genocide,” more than 75 signatories wrote in an open letter organized by JINSA.
“If Swarthmore has in fact turned a blind eye to such provocation, using the most horrific acts of violence against Jews since the Holocaust as a propaganda tool, someone is asleep at the wheel,” the U.S. Education Department said.
“Mamdani could not even give us one day to mourn without defaming the Jewish people and giving cover to our enemies,” Inna Vernikov, a Jewish member of the New York City Council, told JNS. “We will not let Mamdani and his radical pals rewrite Oct. 7.”
“The charging by the FBI of Haverford College associate professor Guangtian Ha for harassment and intimidation of a Jewish Israeli professor closes the dotted line between verbal acts of harassment and actionable violence which, when Jews are the recipients, is far too often ignored,” Lori Lowenthal Marcus of the Deborah Project told JNS.
“Protecting civilians and preserving the ability of our nation to defend itself requires us to defend the truth when the laws of war are being distorted to make false charges of genocide,” more than 75 signatories wrote in an open letter organized by JINSA.
“If Swarthmore has in fact turned a blind eye to such provocation, using the most horrific acts of violence against Jews since the Holocaust as a propaganda tool, someone is asleep at the wheel,” the U.S. Education Department said.
“Mamdani could not even give us one day to mourn without defaming the Jewish people and giving cover to our enemies,” Inna Vernikov, a Jewish member of the New York City Council, told JNS. “We will not let Mamdani and his radical pals rewrite Oct. 7.”
“The charging by the FBI of Haverford College associate professor Guangtian Ha for harassment and intimidation of a Jewish Israeli professor closes the dotted line between verbal acts of harassment and actionable violence which, when Jews are the recipients, is far too often ignored,” Lori Lowenthal Marcus of the Deborah Project told JNS.