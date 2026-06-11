More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Netanyahu calls on Lebanese people to ‘seize your future, join Israel’

Israel’s war is against Hezbollah, not Lebanon, said the Israeli premier, who emphasized that Israelis yearn for peace with Beirut.

JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference at Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer in Ramat Gan, June 8, 2024. Photo by Tomer Appelbaum/POOL.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference at Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer in Ramat Gan, June 8, 2024. Photo by Tomer Appelbaum/POOL.
(Jun. 11, 2026 / JNS)

Israel is not at war with Lebanon but with Iranian proxy Hezbollah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated on Wednesday in a video message to the Lebanese people.

“Do you remember what Lebanon was like before Iran and Hezbollah turned it into a nightmare?” he asked. “Remember the cafés? Remember the culture? Remember the calm? All that’s gone because Hezbollah and Iran want to drag us into war over and over and over again. You deserve better. Your children deserve better,” he said. “You know by now that Israel will do whatever it takes to protect our families, our communities,” he added.

“I have a message for you, the people of Lebanon. Israel is not at war with you. We’re at war with Hezbollah, that has taken your country hostage, that does Iran’s bidding, that uses your territory to launch terrorist attacks against Israel,” he said.

“Hezbollah is weaker than ever. Israel is stronger than ever. We’ve taken out nearly 10,000 Hezbollah terrorists so far. We’re systematically clearing out South Lebanon of these fanatics. No matter where they are, we’ll find them,” he continued.

Netanyahu emphasized the Israel yearns for peace with Lebanon. “A peace where our two peoples can invest together, build together, thrive together. The only impediment, the only obstacle to this beautiful vision is Hezbollah. They want war, not peace. They want death, not life. They will sacrifice as many of you as possible to achieve their sick aims. Don’t let your future be dictated by medieval theocrats hell-bent on destroying our common civilization,” he said.

“Seize your future. Join Israel. Build safety and prosperity for all of our children. And once Hezbollah is dismantled, the possibilities are endless. And they are sky high.” the statement concluded.

Hezbollah Iran
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Golani Brigade troops move along the Litani River in Southern Lebanon during a special operation over the past week in this handout photo released by the Israel Defense Forces on May 12, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
WATCH: IDF strikes Hezbollah missile launcher hidden in bushes
Israeli soldiers continue to operate in Southern Lebanon, as the 91st Division eliminates more than 35 terrorists in a week.
June 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers in Lebanon. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
IDF strikes Hezbollah sites in Lebanon
The military said that a weapons cache was hit and drone sites were dismantled.
June 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrives at Lebanon's government palace in Beirut to meet Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Jan. 9, 2026. Photo by Joseph Eid/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Tehran rejects direct talks aimed at ending war as US strikes continue
Iranian and U.S. officials held separate talks with interlocutors in Doha over the past two days, a regional source said.
June 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Al-Qassam Brigades
Israel News
Hamas killed, tortured Gazans in damning UN findings
“These acts amount to the war crimes of murder and torture, and abuses of international human rights and humanitarian law,” according to the report.
June 11, 2026
David Isaac
A picture of a slide shared in June during a lecture a lecture by Lino Vogt at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo courtesy of Christian Holst Vigilius.
World News
Danish lecturer defends ‘Death to the IDF’ slogan
University of Copenhagen instructor says phrase questions whether Israeli soldiers should face “violent resistance.”
June 11, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Netanyahu Modi India
Israel News
Netanyahu to Modi: ‘Mazel tov’ on becoming India’s longest-serving premier
The Israeli prime minister congratulated his Indian counterpart, saying he expects the bond between their nations to continue to strengthen.
June 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Parte de un misil balístico iraní se observa cerca del moshav Vered Yericho, en el desierto de Judea, tras ser disparado contra Israel, el 8 de junio de 2026. Foto: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
JNS TV / Meira K Show
Did Iran outsmart Israel and the US? The strategy behind its latest attack
June 10, 2026 09:39 AM
Meira K
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
On marathons and mitzvahs
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon is compromised
Moshe Phillips