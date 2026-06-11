Netanyahu calls on Lebanese people to ‘seize your future, join Israel’

Israel is not at war with Lebanon but with Iranian proxy Hezbollah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated on Wednesday in a video message to the Lebanese people.

“Do you remember what Lebanon was like before Iran and Hezbollah turned it into a nightmare?” he asked. “Remember the cafés? Remember the culture? Remember the calm? All that’s gone because Hezbollah and Iran want to drag us into war over and over and over again. You deserve better. Your children deserve better,” he said. “You know by now that Israel will do whatever it takes to protect our families, our communities,” he added.

“I have a message for you, the people of Lebanon. Israel is not at war with you. We’re at war with Hezbollah, that has taken your country hostage, that does Iran’s bidding, that uses your territory to launch terrorist attacks against Israel,” he said.

“Hezbollah is weaker than ever. Israel is stronger than ever. We’ve taken out nearly 10,000 Hezbollah terrorists so far. We’re systematically clearing out South Lebanon of these fanatics. No matter where they are, we’ll find them,” he continued.

Netanyahu emphasized the Israel yearns for peace with Lebanon. “A peace where our two peoples can invest together, build together, thrive together. The only impediment, the only obstacle to this beautiful vision is Hezbollah. They want war, not peace. They want death, not life. They will sacrifice as many of you as possible to achieve their sick aims. Don’t let your future be dictated by medieval theocrats hell-bent on destroying our common civilization,” he said.

“Seize your future. Join Israel. Build safety and prosperity for all of our children. And once Hezbollah is dismantled, the possibilities are endless. And they are sky high.” the statement concluded.