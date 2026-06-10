Herzog extends ‘hand of peace’ to Lebanon during northern Israel visit

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday delivered a message to Lebanon’s leadership and people during a visit to northern Israel, calling for peace while urging Beirut to break free from Iranian and Hezbollah influence.

Addressing the Lebanese public in Arabic from Israel’s northern border, Herzog said: “I extend a hand of peace to the President of Lebanon and to the Lebanese people. But Lebanon must remain free from the influence of Iran, Hezbollah, and the terror organizations as an independent and sovereign nation. My dream is to travel to Beirut, and this dream is still alive, but only if Lebanon’s future is determined in Beirut, and not in Tehran.”

Herzog’s remarks came amid ongoing fire between Israel and Hezbollah and efforts by the United States to prevent escalation.

Speaking afterward in English, the president accused Hezbollah of repeatedly undermining international agreements and regional stability.

“It was Hezbollah that violated the U.N. Security Council Resolution of 2006. It was Hezbollah that violated the ceasefire agreement of 2024,” said Herzog.

He stressed that Israel would not tolerate attacks against its citizens or territory, adding that the Jewish state will defend itself against threats emanating from across the border.

“Israel cannot accept any attacks on our citizens, any attacks crossing our borders, any terror attacks. We have the full right to defend ourselves, and so long as there is no clear arrangement that protects our nation, it will be impossible to move forward. So it’s in your hands, fight for it,” he said.