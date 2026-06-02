Netanyahu: Downfall of Iranian ‘regime of terror’ inevitable

The foundations of the Iranian regime have been shaken and its downfall is inevitable, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday night.

“The price Iran has already paid is very heavy; the foundations of this regime of terror in Iran have been shaken. It will never return to what it was, and I tell you—it will ultimately fall,” Netanyahu declared, speaking at a farewell ceremony for outgoing Mossad Director David Barnea.

“Let anyone plotting evil against Israel know that their schemes will fail. The price they will pay will be extremely heavy,” the premier warned.

ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו אמש בטקס הפרידה מראש המוסד דדי ברנע:

״יידע כל חורש רעה נגד ישראל שמזימותיו ייכשלו. המחיר שהוא ישלם יהיה כבד ביותר. המחיר שאיראן כבר שילמה הוא כבד מאוד. היסודות של משטר-האימים הזה באיראן נסדקו. הוא לא ישוב להיות מה שהיה, ואני אומר לכם - סופו ליפול.



במהלך… pic.twitter.com/yLTO1ikvpY — ראש ממשלת ישראל (@IsraeliPM_heb) June 2, 2026

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said last week that the stability and future of the Iranian regime were “shrouded in uncertainty” following the joint U.S.-Israeli military campaigns against it.

“The evil structure of the ayatollah regime has been significantly cracked,” he declared, speaking at a ceremony to welcome a new Boeing KC-46 “Gideon” refueling aircraft to the Israeli Air Force.

According to the Israeli military chief, “its leaders are hunted; most of its military capabilities have been destroyed; its nuclear program has been set back by years; its economy is collapsing; and its citizens have yet to grasp the scale of the disaster to which their extremist leaders have led them.”

The remarks came amid ongoing negotiations to end the three-month-old conflict that began Feb. 28 with joint American and Israeli military strikes against the Iranian regime. A temporary ceasefire has been in place since April 8.