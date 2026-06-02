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News   Israel News

Motorola Solutions to buy Israeli counter-drone firm D-Fend for $1.5 billion

The deal is slated to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, pending regulatory clearance and other customary closing conditions.

June 2, 2026
JNS Staff
An explosive drone launched by Hezbollah is seen near the Israeli border with Lebanon during during an attack on northern Israel, May 19, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
An explosive drone launched by Hezbollah is seen near the Israeli border with Lebanon during during an attack on northern Israel, May 19, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
( Jun. 2, 2026 / JNS )

Motorola Solutions said on Monday that it will acquire Israeli counter-drone firm D-Fend Solutions for $1.5 billion.

Founded in 2016, D-Fend develops radio frequency-based technology that detects, takes control of and safely lands hostile drones without kinetic interception. Its flagship system, EnforceAir, is used by security and law-enforcement agencies in more than 30 countries.

“Rogue drones have transformed our skies into a landscape of unpredictable risk, where simple detection is no longer enough,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO of Motorola Solutions, in the company’s statement announcing the agreement. “With D-Fend, drone threats are not just identified—their communications are overridden and redirected, safely bringing them to the ground, keeping people and communities safe.”

“Joining Motorola Solutions allows us to accelerate our mission of securing the skies,” said Zohar Halachmi, chairman and CEO of D-Fend Solutions, in the Motorola statement. “By leveraging Motorola Solutions’ deep expertise and long-term customer relationships across public safety, federal and enterprise, we can deliver even greater impact to the communities and organizations we serve.”

Based in Ra’anana, D-Fend employs about 200 people and reported roughly $100 million in revenue in 2025, with rapid growth driven by rising global demand for counter-drone capabilities amid conflicts in Israel and Ukraine.

Motorola Solutions, a U.S.-based public-safety and communications technology company, has expanded its footprint in drone and autonomous systems through a series of acquisitions.

Israel’s official X account, run by the Foreign Ministry, highlighted the acquisition, calling it “another major Israeli defense-tech breakthrough on the global stage!”

The deal is slated to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, pending regulatory clearance and other customary closing conditions.

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