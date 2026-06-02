Israeli forces kill 5 terrorists in Gaza

Israeli forces over the past several days killed five terrorists in the Gaza Strip who were planning imminent attacks on troops, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday.

Those eliminated included members of the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations, among them a Nukhba unit commander and operatives involved in preparing explosives and carrying out sniper attacks, according to the military.

The IDF said two additional Hamas terrorists were targeted while planting explosive devices.

The military said it used precise munitions and aerial surveillance to minimize civilian harm.

Israeli troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue operations to remove immediate threats, the statement said.

