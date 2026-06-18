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News   Israel News

IDF shares updated map of Lebanon security zone

We “will continue to remove threats and strengthen the defense of Israel’s northern residents,” the army said.

JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces soldiers capture Beaufort Castle in Southern Lebanon, May 31, 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
Israeli soldiers capture Beaufort Castle in southeastern Lebanon, May 31, 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
(June 18, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday released an updated map of the security zone it controls in Southern Lebanon.

“Due to operational requirements, the IDF is deployed in the security zone, approximately 10 kilometers [6 miles] inside Lebanese territory,” the military wrote in the statement.

“IDF soldiers are stationed in the designated area of operation in Southern Lebanon, and will continue to remove threats and strengthen the defense of Israel’s northern residents,” it added.

According to the military map, Israeli troops are operating in a security zone running along Lebanon’s border with the Jewish state, extending roughly 10 kilometers deep in the southwestern coastal sector near Ras el-Bayada and Majdal Zoun and narrowing to about six kilometers (four miles) in the southeast, facing the Israeli frontier town of Metula.

The IDF-controlled territory, demarcated to the north by a “security zone line” that loops around hilltop positions including the Beaufort and Ali al-Taher ridges, encompasses a string of Lebanese towns such as Bint Jbeil, Beit Lif and Kfarkela, while a separate naval security zone covers adjacent Mediterranean waters.

Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah renewed its rocket and drone attacks on Israel on March 2, following the targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the first day of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” on Feb. 28.

In response, Israel launched a broad aerial campaign against Hezbollah targets and expanded military operations in Southern Lebanon aimed at preventing cross-border attacks on Israeli communities.

Jerusalem’s policy is for the IDF to remain in security zones across Lebanon, Syria and Gaza “indefinitely” to protect Israeli border communities, Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Monday.

The defense minister’s statement came after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he reached an agreement with the Iranian regime, which declared “the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.”

Katz said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and he were “leading a clear policy” under which the military presence would be maintained in Southern Lebanon.

The defense minister said the zones would be “cleared of local residents” and that “all terrorist infrastructure, above and below ground” would be dismantled. He added that this would include the destruction of houses in border villages that had been used as terror outposts.

Defense and Security Hezbollah Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
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