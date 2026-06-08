Netanyahu, top US legal advisers discuss lawfare against Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Sunday in Jerusalem with a delegation of senior U.S. administration legal advisers to discuss the legal threat that Israel, the United States and other democratic countries fighting global terrorism facing on the international arena, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said that the advisers held another meeting with Israeli officials at the ministry in Jerusalem, in which they discussed “the distorted legal and economic warfare” being waged against the U.S. and Israel.

“We appreciate the support of the President and his Administration,” Sa’ar tweeted.

Great to host a distinguished delegation of @POTUS Trump Administration legal advisors and senior officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem.

We had a good discussion on mutual challenges to Israel and the US, including the distorted legal and economic warfare.… pic.twitter.com/6ikb9GQU1i — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) June 7, 2026

Was good to have key US Govt lawyers in Israel today for meeting w/ @IsraeliPM & @gidonsaar @IsraelMFA https://t.co/4nNVn4JAiF — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 7, 2026

Israel has long faced legal battles at international level, including attempts to boycott it economically.

For example, South Africa had accused Israel at the International Court of Justice of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip in a war that started after Hamas and other Gazans killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023.

Additionally, the International Criminal Court issued in November 2024 arrest warrants for Netanyahu and then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes committed in Gaza.

In 1975, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 3379 that equated Zionism with racism. The resolution was repealed in 1991.