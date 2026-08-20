Never too late to make aliyah: American ‘oleh’ turns 105

When Sandy Goldstein turns 105 on Aug. 28, he and his wife of 78 years, 100-year-old Rosalie Goldstein, may be among the oldest living olim in Israel.

The centenarian couple, who have three children, six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, made aliyah from Englewood, N.J., to Ir Yamim in Netanya in March 2023.

Sandy, born in Fall River, Mass., and raised in Borough Park, Brooklyn, worked as a certified public accountant and served the U.S. government in Washington during World War II.

His decades-long involvement in Jewish causes included work with the Jewish Defense League on behalf of Soviet Jews seeking to emigrate, whose eventual aliyah provided Goldstein with great inspiration.

“When Soviet Jews were finally able to come, their aliyah transformed the State of Israel. They brought incredible strength, talent, determination, and commitment. They helped build the Israel we know today,” he said.

Sandy and Rosalie’s only regret about making aliyah at ages 102 and 97—when both felt they needed the support of family—was that they had not moved to Israel earlier.

Their daughter, Risa Shapiro, has lived in Israel for more than 20 years.

“Do not wait. Make Israel your home,” Goldstein advises, noting that he had begun the aliyah process many times and was repeatedly told that he was “too old.”

“My own heart was always connected to Israel. I wanted to live here and be part of the Jewish homeland. But life does not always unfold the way we imagine,” he said.

Goldstein says he has lived his life according to two principles: The best helping hand is at the end of your own arm, and never give up.

“These are lessons I passed on to my children. It is okay to make mistakes. It is okay to face difficulties. But never give up. Have faith. Trust that with courage and determination, you can overcome challenges and find blessings you never expected,” he said.

Goldstein believes those blessings have surpassed anything he could have anticipated.

“The blessings we have received have been greater than I ever imagined. To watch my grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow, to hear my great-grandchildren happily speaking Hebrew as true Israeli sabras, to experience family life together, share celebrations and visits, and be part of the everyday moments that create memories—these are gifts beyond measure,” he said.

“No success in any aspect of life could ever replace what I have been blessed to experience in Israel by being together with my family here. Have faith. Be courageous. Do not wait too long.”