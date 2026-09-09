New data ranks Israeli cities’ breast-cancer screening rates

Kiryat Motzkin has the highest mammography screening rate for breast cancer of all Israeli cities, with 75.5% of eligible women undergoing the checkup, according to 2025 data from Clalit Health Services, the healthcare organization said on Sunday.

In Israel, mammography screening is covered under the national health basket for women aged 50 to 74, with screening generally recommended once every two years.

Early detection can enable earlier treatment and improve outcomes. There is no blanket recommendation for routine screening for women aged 45 to 49 or for women aged 75 and over, as the decision is made jointly with one’s treating physician, the healthcare service stated.

Kiryat Motzkin was followed by the largest Bedouin city in Israel, Rahat, with screening rates at 74.9%, Givatayim at 74.4%, Herzliya at 73.4% and Nahariya at 72.9%.

High screening rates were also recorded in Petah Tikva at 72.7%, Netivot at 72.4%, Kiryat Ata at 72.3%, Ra’anana at 72.2%, Haifa at 71.7%, Afula at 71%, and Beersheva at 70.6%, according to Clalit.

At the other end of the spectrum, 52.8% of eligible women in Beitar Illit underwent mammography, the lowest rate among the cities examined. Low rates were also recorded in Umm al-Fahm at 57.6%, Bnei Brak at 58.2% and Yavne at 59.3%.

“Awareness and participation in screening programs are key components of preventive medicine,” the report quoted professor Doron Netzer, the head of Clalit’s Medical Division, as saying. “Alongside efforts to raise awareness and encourage women to maintain regular medical follow-up and screening, we are mapping and identifying disparities so that we can focus our efforts on populations and areas with lower screening rates, make services more accessible and increase participation,” Netzer continued.

Sigal Mazor, director of Clalit’s Health Promotion Department, said, “Early detection is essential and saves lives, but good health begins long before a screening appointment. Regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding smoking and limiting alcohol consumption can reduce the risk of developing breast cancer and contribute to better overall health.”

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in Israel, accounting for approximately one-third of new cancer cases diagnosed in women each year. Most cases occur among women over the age of 50.

According to estimates by the Israel Cancer Association, approximately 5,870 women in Israel are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer by the end of 2026, equivalent to roughly 113 new diagnoses every week. Around 1,100 women are expected to die from the disease during the year.