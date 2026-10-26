New Jewish community of Shalem established in Samaria
The Jewish community of Shalem was established in central Samaria on Monday. Located between Elon Moreh and Itamar, east of Nablus, the community is intended to end Elon Moreh’s longstanding geographic isolation by creating a cluster of Jewish communities in the area.
Shalem, which received government approval in December 2025, is the ninth community established in the area over the past year. “You are the first pioneers. Thousands will follow in your footsteps,” Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan told the new residents.
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who also serves as a minister within the Defense Ministry with authority over civil affairs in Judea and Samaria, ordered officials in July to accelerate the community’s establishment following a terrorist stabbing and arson attack near the Derech Avraham Farm.
אלון מורה כבר לא מבודדת: מהפכת ההתיישבות ביהודה ושומרון ממשיכה להתרחב ויורדת מצפון השומרון לגב ההר. היום בשומרון, עלה לקרקע היישוב שלם, היישוב התשיעי שעולה בשומרון בשנה האחרונה. שלם ייצור לראשונה גוש התיישבות באזור אלון מורה, אחרי שנים ארוכות שהיישוב היה מבודד.— שמחה רז (@simkha0404) October 26, 2026
היישוב שיוקם על… pic.twitter.com/jT2HWkREg4