OU Israel expands beyond Jerusalem to serve Anglo ‘olim’ nationwide

OU Israel, the Israeli branch of the Orthodox Union, is transforming itself from a Jerusalem-based center for English-speaking immigrants into a nationwide network.

Founded in 1979 as a hub for English-speaking olim (immigrants) in Jerusalem, the organization has long been known for its study programs, lectures, holiday events, tours, youth activities and community services, along with outreach initiatives for at-risk youth, NCSY programs and its weekly Torah Tidbits publication.

The move from its longtime headquarters on Jerusalem’s Keren Hayesod Street to the capital’s Har Hotzvim area reflects that strategic shift. Today, OU Israel is focused on serving English-speaking communities wherever they live, from Nahariya in the north to Yeruham in the south.

“The goal is to provide opportunities for meaningful religious learning and practice for English-speaking olim,” Rabbi Avi Berman, executive director of OU Israel, told JNS in a recent interview. “This includes offering culturally familiar spaces and initiatives that ease absorption, as well as motivation and tools for contributing effectively to Israeli society.

“When you see the quality of people who are making aliyah from Anglo communities, you realize they are the crème de la crème,” Berman said. “They have sat on boards and committees, are professionals, but when they come to Israel, they may not find their community and are often unable to contribute as much as they can.”

Berman said investing in English-speaking immigrants benefits Israel as a whole.

“The more empowered they feel, the more the State of Israel stands to benefit from this community,” he said. “It will ultimately have an impact on the entire country and make Israel a much greater place.”

He added that as Anglo communities flourish, they encourage more immigrants to make aliyah, further strengthening Israeli society.

OU Israel has reorganized its activities into two major divisions—Torah Initiatives and the Women’s Division—which now operate programs for men and women across the country. One example is its Mother-Daughter Program, which began in Jerusalem and has expanded to nine locations nationwide.

Boys and girls take part in Camp Dror, OU Israel’s three-week English-language summer camp, which helps young immigrants build friendships and strengthen their connection to Israel. Credit: Courtesy of OU Israel.

The organization’s activities span Torah study, youth outreach, professional networking and support for active duty soldiers, IDF reservists and families.

Programs include the Avrom Silver Jerusalem College for Adults; the Pearl and Harold Jacobs Zula Outreach Centers for at-risk teens; the Jack E. Gindi Oraita Teen Centers for youth from Israel’s socioeconomic periphery; and Camp Dror, a three-week English-language summer camp.

There are also NCSY Israel chapters in Jerusalem, Efrat and Gush Etzion, Ra’anana, Modi’in-Hashmonaim and Beit Shemesh; Yachad Israel for olim with disabilities and their families; JLIC Israel for university students and young professionals; Frontline Support and Olim B’Miluim for English-speaking soldiers and reservists; and the Gustave and Carol Jacobs Center for Kashrut Education.

JLIC (Jewish Learning Initiative on Campus) places married couples on university campuses to help build Jewish communities for English-speaking students.

IDF troops from countries in the Diaspora train in a new military course, May 2026. Credit: IDF.

Frontline Support was established specifically for English-speaking soldiers, including lone soldiers and those more comfortable in an English-language environment. The program provides emotional, spiritual and community support through one-on-one and group Torah learning, as well as Shabbat programs and other weekend events.

One soldier’s father described the impact of the initiative.

“My son attended the Shabbaton in Ashkelon and you have no idea how important it was for his healing,” he said.

Berman noted that many Anglo soldiers return home from military service to parents who struggle to understand the language and culture of the Israel Defense Forces.

Another recent initiative is the OU Israel Business and Professionals Network (BPN), which connects English-speaking lawyers, accountants, investors and other professionals through networking events featuring business and community leaders.

The organization has also expanded programming for synagogues by bringing prominent speakers and Torah Tidbits newsletter contributors to communities around the country. Ahead of Tisha B’Av, it is releasing a video designed to help Jews around the world connect more deeply with the day of mourning.

Berman said the organization’s goal is not to preserve an American identity but to help English-speaking immigrants integrate into Israeli society while providing a familiar cultural environment.

“We are not looking to keep Americans ‘American’ but to offer opportunities for all Anglo olim to revert to their native language and embrace their mamaloshen,” he said, using the Yiddish term for mother tongue. “This enables deeper engagement without the constant mental strain of translation. This comfort zone is crucial for helping olim, especially those who made aliyah as adults, to acclimate more smoothly, and ultimately it strengthens their Israeli identity.”