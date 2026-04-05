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More than 100 in Israel wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah weekend barrage

An 11-year-old girl critically hurt last week by an Iranian missile remains in serious condition.

Apr. 5, 2026
JNS Staff

More than 100 in Israel wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah weekend barrage

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Israeli security and rescue forces at the scene where a missile fired from Iran toward Israel caused damage in Ramat Gan, April 4, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israeli security and rescue forces at the scene where an Iranian missile caused damage in Ramat Gan, April 4, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
( Apr. 5, 2026 / JNS )

More than 100 people were wounded in Israel over the weekend due to multiple Iranian and Hezbollah missile barrages, according to Israeli authorities.

Two were in moderate condition, 105 suffered minor injuries and another person suffered from anxiety, according to Israel’s Health Ministry.

Emergency forces put out fires in a residential neighborhood of Ramat Gan near Tel Aviv on Saturday, said Israel’s National Fire and Rescue Authority.

Nine people were wounded in the Haifa area, including an 82-year-old man with injuries from a “heavy object” and a blast injury, the Magen David Adom emergency service said in a statement. Three people had minor injuries from shrapnel and blast injuries, and five suffered from anxiety, MDA said.

While Hezbollah focused on northern Israel, Iranian ballistic missiles targeted the north, center and south of the country.

In response to the Hezbollah assault, the Israel Defense Forces launched strikes on targets in the Hezbollah stronghold of Dahiyeh, Beirut, according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Separately, physicians stabilized the condition of an 11-year-old girl critically wounded on Wednesday in an Iranian missile attack on Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, Ynet reported. She remains in serious condition but is no longer at imminent risk of death, according to the report..

Since the launch of “Operation Roaring Lion/Operation Epic Fury” on Feb. 28 by Israel and the United States, at least 6,833 people have been evacuated to hospitals in Israel, of whom 138 remain hospitalized, according to the ministry.

The civilian death toll in Israel since the start of the war stood at 19 as of April 3, according to the Alma Research and Education Center. Several people have also died as an indirect result of attacks, for example, in car accidents during air-raid sirens and similar situations, according to Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies (INSS).

Iran has fired about 600 missiles and 760 UAVs at Israel since Feb. 28, according to INSS, in addition to about 450 missiles and 1,970 drones at the United Arab Emirates and 310 missiles and 630 UAVs at Kuwait.

Those countries are among the 14 countries targeted by Iran so far during the war, according to INSS.

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