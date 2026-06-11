Poll: Israeli confidence in Trump’s commitment to security drops to lowest level since 2024

Less than half of Israelis believe that U.S. President Donald Trump views Israel’s security as a central consideration, according to a survey released on Tuesday by the Israel Democracy Institute, marking the lowest level of confidence on that question since the institute began tracking it in late 2024.

The survey , conducted by the Viterbi Family Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research between May 31 and June 5, found that 44% of Israelis believe Israel’s security is a central consideration for Trump, down from 60% in March.

Among Jewish Israelis, the share dropped from 64% to 41%. Arab Israelis moved in the opposite direction, with the figure rising from 43% to 59%.

The poll also found broad skepticism that a potential U.S.-Iran agreement would advance Israel’s strategic objectives. Just 32% of respondents said such an agreement would remove Iran’s ballistic-missile threat, while 28% said it would weaken the Iranian regime.

Those figures were substantially lower than in March, when 65% of Israelis said military action against Iran could eliminate its ballistic-missile threat and 55% said it could weaken the regime.

The survey also found continued dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with 61% of Israelis saying he should not run in the next Knesset election, compared to 35% who said he should.

The survey was based on a representative sample of 753 Israeli adults, including 603 Jewish and 150 Arab respondents.