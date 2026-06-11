More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Poll: Israeli confidence in Trump’s commitment to security drops to lowest level since 2024

Fewer than half of Israelis believe Israel’s security is a central consideration for the U.S. president, while skepticism is growing that a potential U.S.-Iran agreement would weaken Iran’s regime.

Trump cabinet
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, May 27, 2026. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
(Jun. 11, 2026 / JNS)

Less than half of Israelis believe that U.S. President Donald Trump views Israel’s security as a central consideration, according to a survey released on Tuesday by the Israel Democracy Institute, marking the lowest level of confidence on that question since the institute began tracking it in late 2024.

The survey, conducted by the Viterbi Family Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research between May 31 and June 5, found that 44% of Israelis believe Israel’s security is a central consideration for Trump, down from 60% in March.

Among Jewish Israelis, the share dropped from 64% to 41%. Arab Israelis moved in the opposite direction, with the figure rising from 43% to 59%.

The poll also found broad skepticism that a potential U.S.-Iran agreement would advance Israel’s strategic objectives. Just 32% of respondents said such an agreement would remove Iran’s ballistic-missile threat, while 28% said it would weaken the Iranian regime.

Those figures were substantially lower than in March, when 65% of Israelis said military action against Iran could eliminate its ballistic-missile threat and 55% said it could weaken the regime.

The survey also found continued dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with 61% of Israelis saying he should not run in the next Knesset election, compared to 35% who said he should.

The survey was based on a representative sample of 753 Israeli adults, including 603 Jewish and 150 Arab respondents.

U.S.-Israel Relations
EXPLORE JNS
Washington State Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Credit: Nils Huenerfuerst via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Washington human-rights commissioner says Jews ‘always crying’ about antisemitism
“Many other groups are subject to mistreatment, or even subject to mistreatment by the Jewish, and they’re not crying so much,” Luc Jasmin said about a resolution defining Jew-hatred.
June 11, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Gustavo Petro, president of the Republic of Colombia, chairs the U.N. Security Council meeting on advancing political solutions in the Middle East, at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York City, June 10, 2026. Credit: Manuel Elías/U.N. Photo.
World News
Days after ‘Heil Hitler’ post, Colombian president warns world is returning to ‘era of the Nazis’
“Giving legitimacy to rhetoric that recklessly manipulates the memory of Nazism dishonors the victims of the Holocaust,” Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, said.
June 11, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Trump
U.S. News
Trump says US will hit Iran ‘very hard,’ threatens to take Kharg Island
“We will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points,” the president wrote.
June 11, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a special Cabinet meeting in the northern city of Nof HaGalil, June 11, 2026. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Israel News
Israeli gov’t approves additional funding to boost north after 2.5 years of war with Hezbollah
“I love the Galilee,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “It is an integral part of our homeland that we must protect and develop.”
June 11, 2026
JNS Staff
The Nova Memorial Site in the northwestern Negev commemorating the victims of the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attacks. Credit: Yoav Lin/KKL-JNF Photo Archive.
Israel News
Jewish National Fund to renovate two national memorial sites for October 7
The Nova Memorial Site in southern Israel attracted more than a quarter of a million visitors during the first four months of 2026.
June 11, 2026
JNS Staff
The Israeli Basketball Premier League match between Hapoel Tel Aviv and Hapoel Jerusalem in Tel Aviv, June 7, 2026. Photo by Danny Maron/Flash90.
Israel News
High Court ruling on Iranian missile disruption could reshape Israeli basketball series
Judges are set to rule on replaying the opener, leaving the Hapoel Tel Aviv–Jerusalem semifinal in limbo before Game 3.
June 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump waving plane Air Force One
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
What Trump’s Iran response could mean for the Middle East
June 11, 2026 09:30 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
On marathons and mitzvahs
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon is compromised
Moshe Phillips