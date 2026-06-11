Poll: Israeli confidence in Trump’s commitment to security drops to lowest level since 2024
Fewer than half of Israelis believe Israel’s security is a central consideration for the U.S. president, while skepticism is growing that a potential U.S.-Iran agreement would weaken Iran’s regime.
Less than half of Israelis believe that U.S. President Donald Trump views Israel’s security as a central consideration, according to a survey released on Tuesday by the Israel Democracy Institute, marking the lowest level of confidence on that question since the institute began tracking it in late 2024.
The survey, conducted by the Viterbi Family Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research between May 31 and June 5, found that 44% of Israelis believe Israel’s security is a central consideration for Trump, down from 60% in March.
Among Jewish Israelis, the share dropped from 64% to 41%. Arab Israelis moved in the opposite direction, with the figure rising from 43% to 59%.
The poll also found broad skepticism that a potential U.S.-Iran agreement would advance Israel’s strategic objectives. Just 32% of respondents said such an agreement would remove Iran’s ballistic-missile threat, while 28% said it would weaken the Iranian regime.
Those figures were substantially lower than in March, when 65% of Israelis said military action against Iran could eliminate its ballistic-missile threat and 55% said it could weaken the regime.
The survey also found continued dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with 61% of Israelis saying he should not run in the next Knesset election, compared to 35% who said he should.
The survey was based on a representative sample of 753 Israeli adults, including 603 Jewish and 150 Arab respondents.