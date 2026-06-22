More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Poll: Israelis place security over land withdrawals, say buffer zones essential

“Most Israelis now understand that defensible borders, strategic depth, buffer zones and an Israeli security presence in vital areas are indispensable components of national defense,” said Dan Diker, president of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.

JNS Staff
Dr. Dan Diker addresses the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem on June 21, 2026. Photo by Nim Gluckman.
Dr. Dan Diker addresses the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem on June 21, 2026. Photo by Nim Gluckman.
(June 22, 2026 / JNS)

A new nationwide survey found that most Israelis support maintaining defensible borders and security zones in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and the Jordan Valley, along with a military presence in strategically vital areas.

“The findings reveal broad public support for preserving Israel’s territorial security assets and deep skepticism toward alternatives based on international guarantees or territorial withdrawals,” according to the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA), which commissioned the poll.

Sixty-four percent of Israelis support a permanent military buffer zone in the Gaza Strip, while another 11% support a temporary arrangement. Seventy-three percent support maintaining a security zone in Southern Lebanon up to the Litani River. Only 14% oppose such a policy.

A map of the new security zone in Southern Lebanon drawn up by the Israel Defense Forces, April 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson.
A map of the new security zone in Southern Lebanon drawn up by the Israel Defense Forces, April 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson.

“The Israeli public has drawn a clear lesson from Oct. 7 and the security developments of recent years: national security cannot be based on hopes, international guarantees, or assumptions that have proven inadequate,” said JCFA President Dan Diker, referring to the Hamas-led invasion of southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

“Most Israelis now understand that defensible borders, strategic depth, buffer zones, and an Israeli security presence in vital areas are indispensable components of national defense,” he added.

Regarding Syria, 60% of Israelis support maintaining Israel’s security presence in areas secured following the fall of the Assad regime. (The IDF seized control of parts of southern Syria after the regime’s fall in Dec. 2024.)

In Judea and Samaria, 57% of Israelis said Israel must keep a permanent military presence in the Jordan Valley, which they see as a non-negotiable demand irrespective of any future political deal. Only 11% said Israel could relinquish its presence.

International security guarantees are viewed with deep skepticism. Sixty-five percent of Israelis don’t trust international forces as a replacement for Israel’s military along their borders. Of those, 40% say Israel can only rely on its own forces to defend itself. Another 25% cite past failures by international forces.

Sixty-one percent of Israelis oppose any agreement that would require a full withdrawal from Judea and Samaria without Israeli-controlled buffer zones or security mechanisms. Just 27% support such a plan.

Forty-eight percent of Israelis now view the Oslo Accords as a strategic mistake. Under the 1993 deal, Israel handed over parts of Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO)-controlled Palestinian Authority.

Fifty-six percent said that Israel’s 2005 disengagement from Gaza was a strategic mistake.

The findings reflect a serious reevaluation on the part of Israelis of earlier territorial withdrawals and security assumptions.

The survey was conducted by Lazar Research using a representative sample of 503 Jewish and Arab Israeli adults. The survey found that 54% of Israelis believe Israel’s borders are not secure after Oct. 7, 2023. Only 42% view the borders as adequately protected.

Defense and Security JNS 2026 International Policy Summit
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli hostage Yagil Yaakov, center, is seen being abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz into Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, in this image released by the Israeli military on June 21, 2026, which says the man highlighted in red is Islamic Jihad Nukhba commander Zaki Youssef Mahmoud Abu Mustafa. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Israeli strike kills Islamic Jihad commander tied to Nir Oz kidnapping
Zaki Youssef Mahmoud Abu Mustafa infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Oz during the Oct. 7, 2023 assault and took part in the abduction of Yagil Yaakov.
June 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Attorney Michael Rabello seen before a hearing at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on petitions demanding the dismissal of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, April 15, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Knesset speaker rules out new vote for state comptroller despite court concerns
The matter now returns to the High Court, which will determine whether the vote can stand or whether Michael Rabello’s appointment should be invalidated.
June 22, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) observes a merchant vessel while on patrol enforcing the U.S. blockade against Iran, May 4, 2026. Credit: U.S. Central Command.
World News
Shipping through Strait of Hormuz slows after Iran announces renewed closure
Vessel traffic dropped significantly after Tehran said it shut the strategic waterway in response to Israeli strikes in Lebanon.
June 22, 2026
Car Bomb in Judea and Samaria
Israel News
Two terrorists killed after firebombing near Karmei Tzur
The assailants hurled Molotov cocktails and set fires near the Judea community, prompting troops to open fire, according to the IDF.
June 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greets attendees at the second annual JNS International Policy Summit, held at the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem, after being welcomed to the stage by JNS CEO and Israel bureau chief Alex Traiman, on June 21, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
IN FULL: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to the JNS International Policy Summit 2026.
“Stand up for the truth. Stand up for Israel. Stand up for the Jewish people. Stand up for the Jewish future.”
June 22, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former members of Sayeret Matkal, the elite special reconnaissance unit of the IDF, lay a wreath on Yoni Netanyahu's grave on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, June 20, 2026, on the 50th anniversary of his death. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu honors fallen brother on 50th anniversary of Entebbe mission
Visiting Yoni Netanyahu’s grave at Mount Herzl, the PM said the mission of protecting Israel from existential threats has driven him ever since.
June 22, 2026
Steve Linde
JNS TV
JNS Summit Day 2: Israel: A Global Superpower—AI, Tech & Innovation
Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon, JNS Editor-In-Chief Jonathan S. Tobin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s adviseer Caroline Glick and leading voices in diplomacy, technology, national security, law, media and faith headline the summit’s second day in Jerusalem.
June 22, 2026 01:43 AM
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
Make no mistake: A peace deal with Tehran is a blow to Jewish security worldwide
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
Trump’s surrender
Melanie Phillips