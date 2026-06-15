Sa’ar meets Somaliland president, reveals past talks in Israel

Israel’s foreign minister met on Monday in Jerusalem with Somaliland’s president, highlighting growing ties between the nations and confirming previously undisclosed contacts.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar hosted President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi at the Foreign Ministry, where the two men delivered statements to the media at the start of the visit.

Sa’ar said the meeting marked their second encounter in Jerusalem, revealing the pair held a previously unpublicized meeting in October. He said relations were established about six months ago following talks in 2025 and have continued to deepen.

He also noted his visit to Somaliland’s capital, Hargeisa, in January and welcomed strong public support there for Israel.

Sa’ar thanked Abdirahman for deciding to open a Somaliland embassy in Jerusalem, calling it a “historic” step, and said both sides were committed to strengthening cooperation despite challenges.

“I am certain this partnership will continue to grow stronger for the benefit of both our nations,” Sa’ar said.