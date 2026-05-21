More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Man charged with stealing camera from victim of Bondi Beach massacre

The suspect allegedly stole equipment of murdered Peter Meagher and pawned it a few days after the attack.

May 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Residents stroll along Bondi Beach as police continue to examine the scene of a shooting in Sydney on December 15, 2025. Photo by David Gray/AFP via Getty Images.
Residents stroll along Bondi Beach as police continue to examine the scene of a shooting in Sydney on Dec. 15, 2025. Photo by David Gray/AFP via Getty Images.
( May 21, 2026 / JNS )

A 35-year-old man in Australia has been charged with stealing camera equipment from one of the deceased victims of the Bondi Beach shooting attack in December, police stated on Thursday.

Following investigations into the attack, “detectives identified that one of the victims—a 61-year-old retired police officer and photographer—had his camera equipment stolen in the aftermath of the attack,” the New South Wales Police Force said in a statement.

Father and son Sajid and Naveed Akram opened fire on Dec. 14 at attendees of a Chanukah candle-lighting event on Bondi Beach. The attackers left 15 people dead in Australia’s worst massacre in decades.

Among the victims was Peter Meagher, a retired police detective-sergeant and local rugby club member, who was on a freelance photographic assignment when he was killed, AFP reported.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant in Marayong, detaining the suspect who allegedly stole Meagher’s equipment in the wake of the attack and pawned it several days afterward.

At the suspect’s address, police officers seized a camera, handcuffs and electronic devices, as well as a small amount of white crystal power and further electronics located in his vehicle, the NSW police said.

The suspect was taken to Riverstone Police Station, where he was charged with larceny.

Australia
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Riyad Mansour
U.S. News
Trump administration eyeing visa revocation of Palestinian UN delegation
The measure is aimed at stopping the PLO ambassador from bidding for the General Assembly vice presidency.
May 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar (left) speaks with George Deek, special Envoy to the Christian world (date unknown). Credit: Courtesy of Israel's Foreign Ministry.
Israel News
Israeli Christians ‘thriving,’ newly appointed envoy says
“In Israel, Christians worship freely, we speak freely and we live freely,” said George Deek.
May 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli delegation showcases counter-drone and UAV defense system technologies at the SOF Week 2026 exhibition in Tampa, Florida, on May 18-21, 2026. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Defense.
Israel News
11 Israeli security firms take part in Florida special operations exhibition
Counter-drone and UAV defense systems were a key area of expertise showcased at the Israeli pavilion.
May 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Cows in Israel
Israel News
WATCH: Israeli cow tops world’s milk production rate
See which countries came closest to matching the Zionist cow.
May 21, 2026
JNS Staff
The offices of the City Council of Dublin, Ireland, pictured in 2011. Photo credit: YvonneM via Wikimedia Commons.
World News
Dublin city pol posts video calling for ‘real final solution’
Philip Sutcliffe is the coach of pro-Israel MMA fighter Conor McGregor.
May 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Members of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, on patrol in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip, April 27, 2020. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Israel News
WATCH: Hamas terrorists let children ‘play’ with weapons
This is how terrorist organizations use children as human shields, the IDF said.
May 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump China
JNS TV / Straight Up
How Trump challenged China
May. 18, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The four reasons why we can’t move on from a blood libel
Jonathan S. Tobin
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Israel’s old policy for a new generation of terrorists
Stephen M. Flatow