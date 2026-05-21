Man charged with stealing camera from victim of Bondi Beach massacre

A 35-year-old man in Australia has been charged with stealing camera equipment from one of the deceased victims of the Bondi Beach shooting attack in December, police stated on Thursday.

Following investigations into the attack, “detectives identified that one of the victims—a 61-year-old retired police officer and photographer—had his camera equipment stolen in the aftermath of the attack,” the New South Wales Police Force said in a statement.

Father and son Sajid and Naveed Akram opened fire on Dec. 14 at attendees of a Chanukah candle-lighting event on Bondi Beach. The attackers left 15 people dead in Australia’s worst massacre in decades.

Among the victims was Peter Meagher, a retired police detective-sergeant and local rugby club member, who was on a freelance photographic assignment when he was killed, AFP reported.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant in Marayong, detaining the suspect who allegedly stole Meagher’s equipment in the wake of the attack and pawned it several days afterward.

At the suspect’s address, police officers seized a camera, handcuffs and electronic devices, as well as a small amount of white crystal power and further electronics located in his vehicle, the NSW police said.

The suspect was taken to Riverstone Police Station, where he was charged with larceny.