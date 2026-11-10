Shas party reaffirms support for Netanyahu as prime minister

The ultra-Orthodox Shas party reiterated its support for Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, saying it is not in talks with any other party regarding the formation of Israel’s next government.

“Shas recommended that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu form a government after he pledged to pass a law to regulate the status of yeshiva students. In light of this, Shas continues to support Netanyahu,” the party said in a statement.

The announcement came amid reports that opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot is working to form a government with the support of the ultra-Orthodox parties. United Torah Judaism, the other major ultra-Orthodox party, has signaled openness to talks, with its support for a government conditional on a satisfactory solution to the issue of drafting yeshiva students into the military.