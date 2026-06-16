More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Somaliland opens embassy in Jerusalem

“We are strengthening a path already built on trust, dialogue and sharing,” said Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi.

JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog meets with Somaliland President Abdirahman Abdullahi Mohamed during a ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, June 14, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Somaliland President Abdirahman Abdullahi Mohamed at a ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, June 14, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
(Jun. 16, 2026 / JNS)

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi on Monday inaugurated Hargeisa’s diplomatic mission in Jerusalem, making it the eighth embassy in the Israeli capital.

“We have just opened the Embassy of Somaliland in Jerusalem, our eternal capital,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar tweeted on Monday evening.

“The friendship between Israel and Somaliland exists not only between our governments, but also between our peoples. It is rooted in the hearts of the citizens of both countries,” he added.

“I will continue to strengthen the status of Jerusalem as our eternal capital,” he said. “Stay tuned for more good news soon!”

  • Abdirahman on Monday also met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister’s Office.

I’m here as president of Somaliland for the first state visit ever. For 35 years, we have been asking the world to see us,” he told the Israeli leader, noting that Jerusalem was “the first to see us and recognize us.”

Netanyahu responded, “It’s a very natural thing for us to do—because we remember as the Jewish people, a small people that asked for the recognition of our rights from the world.”

“There’s a natural sympathy to you,” he added. “You’re a democratic state. You have a solid identity, and you have the right to be recognized and embraced.”

Following a private meeting between the two, Netanyahu told reporters that Jerusalem was seeking to cooperate with Hargeisa in the fields of water, agriculture, technology, security and “many other areas.”

Abdirahman opened his remarks in Arabic, declaring: “In the name of Allah, the most compassionate, the most merciful. Peace be upon you, and the mercy of Allah and His blessings.”

“It is a great honor and great pleasure for me and my delegation, Mr. Prime Minister, for this moment to be in Jerusalem,” he continued.

The Somaliland leader expressed his “sincere appreciation” for the “exceptionally warm welcome, generous hospitality and distinguished reception extended to me and my delegation.”

“Today, we are strengthening a path already built on trust, dialogue and sharing,” he stated. “I also acknowledge your courage and clarity in engaging with Somaliland where others were afraid of. Your recognition of Somaliland as a peaceful, stable and democratic society in a volatile region reflects its statesmanship and strategic foresight.”

The Jewish state became the first country to recognize the self-declared nation of Somaliland on Dec. 26, 2025. The same day, Abdirahman said that Somaliland would join the Abraham Accords normalization agreements.

On April 15, Israel appointed Michael Lotem, a senior diplomat, as its first-ever ambassador to the Republic of Somaliland, which has an estimated population of 6.2 million.

Israeli Foreign Policy
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Japan Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (R) meets with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong (unseen) at the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo on April 28, 2026. Photo by Philip Fong / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israeli FM talks Iran, Hezbollah with Japanese counterpart
Gideon Sa’ar said that Israel and the United States pushed back an immediate Iranian nuclear threat and called Hezbollah a violator of Lebanon’s sovereignty, urging disarmament.
June 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Moderator Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Sharri Singer, and Anne Herzberg. Credit: Josh Hasten.
Feature
PA ‘Martyrs Fund’ remains active amid continued international funding, experts warn
Officials, watchdogs and victims’ advocates say the Palestinian Authority continues paying stipends to convicted terrorists and their families, and criticize loopholes in international donor funding and oversight mechanisms.
June 16, 2026
Josh Hasten
Vice President JD Vance visits the show "Hannity" with host Sean Hannity at Fox News Channel Studios on June 15, 2026 in New York City. Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images.
World News
Vance touts Iran deal, stresses compliance leverage
The U.S. vice president said that the memorandum of understanding mandates uranium stockpile destruction and verification, with no benefits if Tehran fails to comply.
June 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Supreme court justice Ofer Grosskopf arrives for a court hearing on a petition to convene the Judicial Selection Committee at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, Feb. 12, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli Supreme Court rejects challenge to detention of Gaza hospital chief
Hussam Abu Safiya, a Hamas terrorist who ran the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Strip, has been in custody since late 2024.
June 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi poses for a photo during the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, May 14, 2026. Photo by Arun Sankar/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Araghchi: End of IDF ops in Lebanon ‘inseparable’ part of US deal
The Iranian foreign minister warned that any Israel Defense Forces actions in the country would be considered a violation of the MoU.
June 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Maj. Gen. Omer Tishler assumes command of the Israeli Air Force during a handover ceremony, May 5, 2026. Credit: Israel Defense Forces' Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Israeli Air Force chief confirms ‘broad strike’ on Iran called off at last minute
The mission was stopped “only one hour before departure for the sortie,” said Maj. Gen. Omer Tishler.
June 16, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Khirbet Tibnah in southern Samaria, Oct. 25, 2024. Credit: Bukvoed via Wikimedia Commons.
JNS TV / Judeacation
The recent fires in Judea and Samaria explained
June 15, 2026 05:20 AM
Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
‘The New York Times’ blood libel against Israel should be mocked
Jonathan S. Tobin
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The UN’s fatal formula for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Ben Cohen