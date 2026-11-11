More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Tensions flare during Netanyahu’s address to newly sworn-in Knesset

Gadi Eisenkot branded the premier’s speech “divisive” and “disgraceful,” calling off a scheduled meeting with the Likud’s negotiation team.

JNS Staff
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a ceremony following the swearing-in of the 26th Knesset in Jerusalem, Nov. 10, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a ceremony following the swearing-in of the 26th Knesset in Jerusalem, Nov. 10, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90
(Nov. 11, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a heated Knesset address on Tuesday called for the establishment of a national unity government to confront the Iranian threat, being interrupted several times by members of the opposition.

“Iran is working to revive the nuclear threat,” Netanyahu said at the customary festive toast event that followed the swearing-in ceremony of the 26th Knesset.

“The only way to permanently eliminate this existential threat is to overthrow the ayatollahs’ regime. In the face of these threats, we must do one thing in this house: put aside every other consideration and establish a national unity government,” he added.

He then accused the predominantly Arab parties, Ra’am (United Arab List) and the Joint List, of being “supporters of terrorism who hate Israel.”

“Are you prepared to depend on people whose goal is the destruction of the Jewish state?” he said. “Do you prefer them over Zionist parties that represent an enormous Zionist public?”

Israel’s longest-serving prime minister added that “the only difference” between the two parties “is that they disagree over what kind of state will arise here on the ruins of the Jewish state.”

After Netanyahu called for a thorough investigation into suspicions that foreign actors had used large sums of money to influence the election results, Naftali Bennett, former prime minister and chairman of the B’Yachad party, fired back in Hebrew, “What about the Qatari advisers in your office? What about a state commission of inquiry?”

Bennett was referring to allegations that Netanyahu’s advisers received payments from Qatar for consultation services, and to a national inquiry into the Hamas-led invasion into southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, respectively.

Netanyahu’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, also confronted Bennett during the speech, Israeli media reported. MK Gilad Kariv, of The Democrats, was removed from the hall after accusing Netanyahu of incitement. “Since the balcony in Zion Square, you haven’t stopped inciting,” Kariv shouted.

The festive toast took place at the Chagall State Hall, located on the fourth floor of the Knesset building, to the west of the Plenum Hall. It serves as a venue for ceremonies and state events.

The event customarily concludes the swearing-in ceremony with speeches and photo-ops of the incoming Knesset members.

Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot criticized Netanyahu’s speech to the newly sworn Knesset as “delusional, divisive, hateful and disgraceful,” adding that the premier is “unfit to remain in office for even one more minute.”

“He abused a state occasion,” Eisenkot wrote on X in Hebrew. “We must act urgently to establish a national emergency government. His continued rule is dividing Israel and endangering its security.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has tasked Eisenkot with forming the next government. Although Netanyahu’s Likud won more votes than any other party, 67 Knesset members recommended Eisenkot to form a coalition versus just 46 for Netanyahu.

Later on Tuesday, the Yashar faction said in a statement that Eisenkot had canceled a meeting between his party’s negotiating team and that of Netanyahu’s Likud following the premier’s “divisive speech.”

“This evening, the outgoing prime minister lashed out at Israel’s citizens in what became yet another sad reminder, for anyone who needed further proof: Netanyahu does not want unity,” the statement read.

“As always, when faced with a choice between the gravity of the moment and the strength of Israeli society, on the one hand, and his own political survival, on the other, Netanyahu will always choose himself. At any cost,” the statement continued.

In response, the Likud said that Netanyahu “stands by his statement that it is impossible to cooperate with supporters of terrorism.”

The party continued, “It is puzzling that a meeting with the Likud was canceled, while talks with those very individuals continue to move forward. Prime Minister Netanyahu continues to work toward the formation of a national unity government.”

Arab MKs walk out during national anthem

Earlier, during the swearing-in ceremony, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir interrupted Joint List chairman Yousef Jabareen’s oath, shouting, “Who is he pledging allegiance to—Hamas?”

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana warned that further interruptions would result in immediate removal from the chamber.

Ben-Gvir’s remark was leveled at Jabareen before Arab lawmakers walked out of the chamber to avoid standing during “Hatikvah,” the Israeli national anthem.

Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas remained in the chamber during the anthem but did not sing, according to Hebrew media reports. United Torah Judaism chairman Yaakov Asher also reportedly stood without singing.

Also during the ceremony, lawmakers gave Likud member Elisha Medan a standing ovation, exactly three years after he was wounded in an explosion while fighting in Gaza. Four of his fellow soldiers were killed in the blast. Medan lost both legs and now walks with prosthetics.

“Today, on the day of the Knesset’s swearing-in, I decided that when I pledge allegiance to the Knesset and the people of Israel, I will stand on my own two feet,” Madan wrote on X in Hebrew. “I will do so despite the pain, the bleeding that won’t stop and my medical condition, which is still unclear,” he added.

“Look at me closely, you cursed enemies: Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, and all the others who rise up against us. This is what victory looks like. Our people are a nation of warriors. You will never defeat us. We will rise, stand, and fight you to the bitter end!”

He then called for the formation of a broad national unity government.

Herzog calls to strengthen peace agreements with regional neighbors

In an address to the opening session of the 26th Knesset, Herzog called for strengthening and expanding Israel’s regional peace agreements, bolstering its alliance with the United States and pursuing national unity.

“Alongside the determined and resolute fight against those who seek our harm, we must build a stable diplomatic horizon in the region with our neighbors, including the closest of them,” Herzog said, calling for strengthening the peace agreements with Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, “and even add to them.”

“We must fortify our alliance with our greatest friend, the United States; strengthen our relations with all our allies; defend Israel’s good name; and fight to the very end against diplomatic sanctions,” he added.

Herzog warned that “Iran’s empire of evil does not cease, not even for a moment, in its schemes and threats, whether directly or through its partners.”

The president urged lawmakers to complete their term and avoid repeat elections.

“This Knesset must serve out its full term; there are many tasks before it,” he said. “You must do everything to avoid a repeat election.”

He appealed for cooperation and compromise, saying the people who elected them longed for “routine, security, and tranquility.”

Israeli Politics and Knesset Israeli Elections
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Jewish Federations of North America CEO Eric Fingerhut addresses the group's general assembly in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 10, 2026. Photo by Andrew Bernard.
U.S. News
At Federation gathering in Washington, concern about anti-Israel Left
“You couldn’t measure on a Richter scale the concern about El-Sayed,” the Jewish Federations of North America CEO said of the senator-elect from Michigan.
November 10, 2026 06:21 PM
Andrew Bernard
Prof. Deborah Lipstadt and Prof. Jonathan Rynhold in conversation at Bar-Ilan University on Nov. 9, 2026. Photo by Bruno Sharvit.
Feature
‘I’m not a Jew because of antisemitism. I’m a Jew despite antisemitism’
Honored with the Jonathan Sacks Institute Prize at Bar-Ilan University, the Holocaust historian speaks to JNS about Jewish pride, rising antisemitism and why defending the truth sometimes means defending the rights of those who deny it.
November 11, 2026 01:46 AM
Tania Shalom Michaelian
Food crawl supporting Jewish-owned businesses in Philadelphia on Nov. 8, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of EndJewHatred.
U.S. News
Kristallnacht eve anti-Jewish boycott backfires, as 10 times as many show up to support targeted Philly eateries
“This was more than solidarity. It was a refusal to let history repeat itself,” Jayne Zirkle of End Jew-Hatred told JNS.
Nov. 9, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Former federal Government's Commissioner for Culture and the Media Claudia Roth arrives on the red carpet for the Award Ceremony of the 76th Berlinale, Europe's first major film festival of the year, in Berlin, Feb. 21, 2026. Photo by Ralf Hirschberger/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
German ex-culture commissioner regrets criticizing anti-Israel film
Claudia Roth, 71, calling her remarks a “huge mistake” and a “great stupidity.”
Nov. 9, 2026
David Isaac
Breaking News
02:41
Camel abused at Palestinian wedding in Hebron, video shows
02:19
Maldives moves to make Israeli passport ban permanent
01:44
Israel: Hamas must disarm before Gaza reconstruction begins
01:28
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton visits Gaza aid operations in Egypt
18:16
House blocks Hegseth impeachment
15:00
Tel Aviv police simulate terror attack in residential neighborhood
14:56
Jim Jordan elected House minority leader
14:30
IDF dismantles four illegal outposts in Judea and Samaria
14:15
Yashar cancels scheduled meeting with Likud after Netanyahu’s speech
14:00
Knesset speaker vote scheduled for Nov. 17
13:45
Netanyahu’s Knesset speech is ‘disgraceful,’ Eisenkot says
13:30
Commotion erupts between lawmakers during Netanyahu’s Knesset speech
13:15
Netanyahu says Arab parties seek ‘destruction’ of Israel
13:02
Netanyahu calls for national unity government in Knesset speech
13:00
Israeli who illegally crossed into Lebanon returned, handed to police, IDF says
12:30
Arab Knesset members walk out during Israeli national anthem
12:15
Knesset members give standing ovation to Elisha Medan
12:00
Milan mural of Oct. 7 hostages erased
11:41
Rubio: ‘No need for major combat operations’ against Iran
10:48
France pressed to prove claims of Israeli online influence
10:16
Herzog urges expanded peace agreements at opening of 26th Knesset
09:56
Gulf states approve forward military command in Kuwait
09:46
Shas party reaffirms support for Netanyahu as prime minister
09:36
Wounded veteran Elisha Madan vows to stand on prosthetics for Knesset oath
09:16
Smotrich urges Kahana to refuse Knesset speakership with backing of Joint List, Ra’am
09:03
Yashar seeks vote to replace Knesset Speaker Ohana
09:00
Nikki Haley recounts Iranian assassination plot targeting her on US soil
08:51
WATCH: Israel’s 26th Knesset sworn in
08:36
Iran’s IRGC unveils new ‘missile city’
08:15
Israel warns Iran remains global threat, citing attacks in Europe
07:54
Bereaved mother enters Knesset: ‘Carrying a very big torch’
07:34
US envoy visits Brussels synagogue, calls window damage ‘clearly’ antisemitic
07:14
Police order closure of Ashkelon apartment after arrest of four illegal residents
06:53
B’Yachad lawmaker: 26th Knesset can bring ‘new language’ to deal with divisions
06:33
Canada reimposes sanctions on 11 Iranian entities
06:13
Hostage father Tzvika Mor enters Knesset
05:52
Israel warns against swimming with sharks off Hadera coast
05:32
Israeli cyber chief: Iran trying to harness AI for cyberattacks
05:12
Israel, Morocco seek to deepen defense ties during high-level visit
04:51
France to summon Iranian envoy, seek EU sanctions over cyberattack
04:31
Israeli FM: New Knesset may be last chance to end ‘baseless hatred’
04:11
Opposition bloc agrees on Knesset speaker, key committee chairs
03:50
Zamir: Rabin warned against complacency that contributed to Oct. 7 failures
03:30
Rubio won’t say if US shared intel with France on IRGC cyberattack
03:10
Dutch PM to Jews considering leaving Netherlands: ‘This is your home’
02:49
Trump wants US military financing for Israel to end as soon as possible, Rubio says
02:29
Police arrest suspect in Or Yehuda Israeli flag burning
02:09
Rubio: US can inflict ‘tremendous damage’ on ICC
01:48
Board of Peace urges Israel to ‘immediately’ facilitate winter supplies for Gaza
01:28
IDF fires on suspected stone-throwers in Samaria
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump Vance
JNS TV / The Quad
Iran celebrates Trump’s midterm losses as Vance calls for shift in U.S.-Israel ties
November 10, 2026 04:56 AM
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Kristallnacht eve wasn’t the day to ‘shelter in place’ against antisemites
Jonathan S. Tobin