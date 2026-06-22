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News   Israel News

Trump committed to fully demilitarized Gaza, envoy says

Yehudah Lightstone, the U.S. president’s pick for implementing his 20-point plan for the Strip, said the area’s situation was gradually improving.

Canaan Lidor
Participants of the second annual JNS International Policy Summit listen to speeches in Jerusalem, June 21, 2026. Photo by Canaan Lidor.
The second annual JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem, June 21, 2026. Photo by Canaan Lidor.
(June 22, 2026 / JNS)

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is “committed” to a Gaza Strip that is fully demilitarized, in which Hamas’s military infrastructure is dismantled, Trump envoy Yehudah Lightstone told the JNS International Policy Summit on Monday.

“Our commitment is for Gaza to be demilitarized, for all of the weapons there to be decommissioned, including all of the tunnels, all of the infrastructure and all of the apparatus that allows Hamas and their fellow travelers in terror to threaten Israel,” said Lightstone, an American-Jewish investor who was tasked with helping implement Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan, which was announced in 2025.

“We will not stop and we will not cease until we accomplish each and every one of those goals,” added Lightstone.

He said that the Gaza Strip was already in a significantly better position than it was a year ago following the return of hostages and sustained diplomatic efforts involving Israel and regional partners.

“Where we are with Gaza today is so far from perfect, but it’s so exponentially better than it was last year,” he said, adding that the situation would further be improved a year from now.

Middle East JNS 2026 International Policy Summit
Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an experienced journalist and international correspondent for JNS, covering Europe, Australia and global Jewish affairs.
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