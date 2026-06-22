Two terrorists killed after firebombing near Karmei Tzur

Israel Defense Forces soldiers killed two terrorists and neutralized a third during a counterterrorism operation near the community of Karmei Tzur in Judea on Sunday, the military said.

According to the IDF, troops identified several suspects burning tires and hurling fire bombs toward the community, endangering residents and security forces.

The soldiers opened fire, killing two of the terrorists and neutralizing an additional suspect. No Israeli casualties were reported.

The military said the burning tires sparked a fire in an area adjacent to Karmei Tzur. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene and worked to extinguish the blaze.

IDF troops launched a search for additional suspects believed to have been involved in the incident. The Israeli military said its forces would continue operating to thwart terrorist activity and maintain security for residents in the area.