WATCH: Flotilla activists rejoice after being detained by Israeli Navy

Participants in the Turkish-led effort to breach Israel’s naval blockade of the Gaza Strip were seen celebrating after being detained by the Israel Defense Forces on Monday, Jerusalem’s Foreign Ministry said.

“Activists from the provocation flotilla are seen hugging after being transferred to Israeli vessels,” the MFA tweeted, adding that “so far, no aid has been found on their boats.”

Activists from the provocation flotilla are seen hugging after being transferred to Israeli vessels. So far, no aid has been found on their boats. pic.twitter.com/7ZAqKz5lEW — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 18, 2026

The Turkish group behind the flotilla told Reuters on Monday night that Israeli Navy commandos boarded 39 of their ships in the eastern Mediterranean. Organizers said the latest attempt to sail to Gaza involved a total of 54 boats, carrying 426 participants from 39 countries.

Among those taken into Israeli custody on Monday was the sister of Irish President Catherine Connolly, Sky News reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu monitored the interception attempt from the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The premier “was briefed by Navy commander Vice Admiral Eyal Harel, and watched our forces take control of the terrorism-supporting flotilla boats that had left Turkey and which intended to break the naval blockade on the Gaza coast,” according to a statement.

“I think you are doing an outstanding job, both with the first flotilla and with this one, and effectively neutralizing a malicious plan designed to break the isolation we have imposed on Hamas terrorists in Gaza,” Netanyahu told the naval commandos over the radio.

He was referring to the several missions, led by Global Sumud (“Steadfastness”) Flotilla group, which were intercepted by the Israeli Navy last year, with participants detained and deported, including Swedish far-left activist Greta Thunberg.

Jerusalem maintains that its naval blockade on Gaza, imposed on Jan. 3, 2009, is compatible with international law. It aims to prevent weapons, terrorists and money from entering or exiting the Gaza Strip by sea. The enclave has been ruled by Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists since 2007.

“You are doing this with great success, and I must say also quietly, and certainly with less prominence than our enemies expected—so, heartfelt congratulations,” he added. “Keep going until the end.”

The latest attempt to breach the Gaza maritime blockade is organized by the same Turkish group that was behind the 2010 MV Mavi Marmara flotilla. It is believed to be composed of more than 50 vessels, carrying 500 activists from 45 nations.

In May 2010, the MV Mavi Marmara participated in a Gaza protest flotilla organized by the Free Gaza Movement and the Turkish Foundation for Human Rights and Freedoms and Humanitarian Relief (İHH). Nine activists were killed when they attacked Israeli Navy commandos who boarded the vessel. Ten IDF servicemen were wounded, one seriously.

The incident sparked a diplomatic crisis between Israel and Turkey. Though relations began to improve in 2022, they again deteriorated after Israel retaliated for the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre.