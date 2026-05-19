More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

First female Druze-Israeli physician honored for advancing women

Nadia Khir, 58, is a veteran and highly respected gynecologist.

May 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Dr. Nadia Khir (far left) and Miriam Adelson at a ceremony honoring the female physician's contribution to Israeli society, May 18, 2026. Photo by Liron Moldovan and Oren Ben Hakoon.
Dr. Nadia Khir (far left) and Miriam Adelson (third from left) at a ceremony honoring the female physician’s contribution to Israeli society, May 18, 2026. Photo by Liron Moldovan and Oren Ben Hakoon.
( May 19, 2026 / JNS )

Dr. Nadia Khir, Israel’s first Druze woman to become a physician, received a special recognition award for her contributions to Israeli society and to advancing Druze women at the “Her Stage” conference, organized by Israeli daily Israel Hayom and led by Jewish philanthropist Miriam Adelson, publisher and majority owner of the newspaper.

“When I left to study medicine, I never imagined I would become a symbol. I simply wanted to fulfill a dream and help people,” said Khir, a gynecologist with Clalit Health Services in the Haifa and Western Galilee District.

“Today, when I see young women choosing to study and advance without fear of breaking boundaries ... I understand that the journey was worth everything. It is a great privilege for me to be an inspiration to my daughters and to the next generation,” she added.

Dr. Nadia Khir with a patient at a Clalit Health Services clinic in the Druze-Israeli town of Julis. Credit: Courtesy.
Dr. Nadia Khir with a patient at a Clalit Health Services clinic in the Druze-Israeli town of Julis. Credit: Courtesy.

Khir, 58, from the Druze village of Julis, was the first Druze woman in Israel to study medicine, enrolling at the Technion–Israel Institute of Technology in 1985.

Khir grew up in a household marked by economic hardship and family challenges. Witnessing her mother’s illness and feeling powerless to help inspired her to pursue a career in medicine.

Today, Khir is a veteran and highly respected gynecologist, providing care to women in four clinics serving Israel’s Arab communities: Julis, Tamra, Jatt and Yanuh.

All three of her daughters have pursued higher education, with one studying medicine, another electrical engineering and the third studying software and computer engineering.

Health
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Noa Amalia Arazi, founder of “Destined to be a Jew,” at the Tower of David Jerusalem on Feb. 23, 2026. Photo by Ariel Sherm.
Feature
‘Destined to be a Jew’: Global conversion initiative launched in Jerusalem
Noa Arazi’s personal journey inspires a new organization to guide converts worldwide.
May 19, 2026
Steve Linde
A Shia Muslim cleric waves while riding as a groom with his bride in a military jeep as they arrive for a public mass wedding ceremony at Imam Hossein Square in Tehran on May 18, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Iranian president: ‘Dialogue does not mean surrender’
Trump said Gulf states urged a brief delay of planned U.S. military action by “two or three days,” citing progress toward a deal to keep nuclear weapons out of Tehran’s hands.
May 19, 2026
Joshua Marks
A participant in the Turkish-led attempt to break the naval blockade of the Gaza Strip, on a ship near a Turkish port, May 14, 2026. Photo by Murat Kocabas/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
‘Oops! … I Did It Again': IDF jams Gaza flotilla radios with Britney Spears song
A source familiar with the matter confirmed the broadcast of the music to JNS.
May 19, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar meets German Bundestag President Julia Klöckner in Berlin, May 6, 2026. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Israel News
Israel warns Europe lawmakers of ‘hostility’ hurting ties
Amid sanctions talk, Israel’s foreign minister said moves by some E.U. governments compromise relations with Israel and the United States.
May 19, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk addresses the Samson International Smart Mobility Summit in Tel Aviv on May 18, 2026. Source: Screenshot.
Israel News
Elon Musk praises Israeli innovation as ‘number one in the world’
“My hat is off to Israel,” the Tesla owner said in a video address at the Smart Mobility Summit in Tel Aviv.
May 19, 2026
JNS Staff
A U.S. F-35 stealth fighter is refueled during a routine patrol over regional waters in the Middle East, May 2026. Credit: United States Central Command.
U.S. News
WATCH: CENTCOM enforces Iran naval blockade, 85 ships turned around
Washington launched the maritime operation on April 13.
May 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump China
JNS TV / Straight Up
How Trump challenged China
May. 18, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Column
Bill Maher deserves praise, not gratitude, for telling the truth about Israel
Ruthie Blum
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Social media drums up misinformation by the misinformed
Moshe Phillips