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Iranian president: ‘Dialogue does not mean surrender’

Trump said Gulf states urged a brief delay of planned U.S. military action by “two or three days,” citing progress toward a deal to keep nuclear weapons out of Tehran’s hands.

May 19, 2026
Joshua Marks
A Shia Muslim cleric groom rides with his bride in a military jeep, heading for a public mass wedding ceremony at Imam Hossein Square in Tehran, May 18, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
A Shia Muslim cleric groom rides with his bride in a military jeep, heading for a public mass wedding ceremony at Imam Hossein Square in Tehran, May 18, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
( May 19, 2026 / JNS )

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran would not relinquish the “legal rights of the people and the country” even as it engages in diplomacy, after U.S. President Donald Trump postponed a planned military strike at the request of Gulf leaders who urged more time for negotiations.

“Dialogue does not mean surrender,” Pezeshkian wrote in a post on X on Monday, adding that the Islamic Republic would enter talks with “dignity” and “authority” while safeguarding national interests and honor. He said Iran would continue to serve its people “with logic and with all our might.”

Meanwhile, a senior U.S. official told Axios journalist Barak Ravid on Monday that the White House believes the Iranian regime’s new offer is inadequate and risks the renewal of the war.

“We are really not making a lot of progress. We are at a very serious place today. The pressure is on them to be responsive in the right way,” the senior U.S. official said. “It’s time for the Iranians to throw a bit of candy out. We need some real, sturdy and granular conversation [regarding the nuclear program]. If that’s not gonna happen, we will have a conversation through bombs, which will be a shame.”

Two U.S. officials said Trump is expected to meet with his top national security team in the Situation Room on Tuesday to review military options.

Trump in a Monday press conference provided more details on his earlier Truth Social post announcing that a planned military strike for Tuesday had been delayed.

“I was asked by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE and some others if we could put it off for two or three days, a short period of time, because they think that they are getting very close to making a deal. And if we can do that where there’s no nuclear weapon going into the hands of Iran, I think and if they’re satisfied, we will be probably satisfied also,” the president told reporters.

“We’ve informed Israel. We’ve informed other people in the Middle East that have been involved with us, and it’s a very positive development, but we’ll see whether or not it amounts to anything. We’ve had periods of time where we’ve had, we thought pretty much getting close to making a deal and didn’t work out, but this is a little bit different,” Trump said. “Now we were ready to go tomorrow very big and not something I wanted to do, but we have no choice because we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon.”

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
Joshua Marks
Joshua Marks Joshua Marks
Joshua Marks is a news editor on the Jerusalem desk at JNS.org, where he covers Jewish affairs, the Middle East and global news.
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