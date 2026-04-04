WATCH: IDF destroys Hezbollah rocket launcher in Lebanon
“The IDF will act to remove threats to the residents of the State of Israel,” said the military.
( Apr. 4, 2026 / JNS )
The Israel Defense Forces on Friday released footage of a strike that destroyed a Hezbollah launch site in Lebanon from which rockets had been fired at the Jewish state, the military said.
“The IDF will act to remove threats to the residents of the State of Israel and will continue to operate with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” the statement added.
תוך דקות ספורות: צה"ל תקף משגר ממנו בוצעו השיגורים לצפון הארץ— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 3, 2026
מקודם יותר הערב, שוגרו רקטות לעבר צפון הארץ, ללא נפגעים.
זמן קצר לאחר מכן, צה"ל תקף והשמיד את המשגר בשטח לבנון ממנו בוצעו השיגורים.
צה"ל לא יאפשר פגיעה באזרחי מדינת ישראל וימשיך לפעול בעוצמה נגד ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה pic.twitter.com/3FTk4riW9N