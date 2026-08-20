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News   Israel News

Wildcat strike delays flights at Ben-Gurion Airport on peak summer travel day

“Whoever took the decision to hold tens of thousands of Israeli citizens hostage will pay a heavy price,” said Israeli Transport and Road Safety Minister Miri Regev.

JNS Staff
Travelers at Ben Gurion International Airport. Aug. 11, 2026. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
Travelers at Ben Gurion International Airport. Aug. 11, 2026. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
Nati Shohat/Flash90
(Aug. 20, 2026 / JNS)

A wildcat worker’s strike at Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport on Thursday was causing major delays in flight arrivals and departures during the busiest summer travel day of the year, according to the Israel Airports Authority.

The illegal work stoppage caused chaos at the country’s main airport from early afternoon, with arrivals nearly halted and departing passengers waiting to go through security and check-in.

At least one flight had already had to make a U-turn midair, and dozens more are expected to do so, according to Israeli media reports.

Airport workers had previously complained of insufficient personnel to handle the traffic.

Israeli Transportation and Road Safety Minister Miri Regev, who is in Morocco, said she would immediately take the workers to court over the strike.

“Whoever took the decision to hold tens of thousands of Israeli citizens hostage will pay a heavy price,” she said.

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