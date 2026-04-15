Brandeis Center says Harvard yet to meet reporting requirement under Jew-hatred settlement

The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law says Harvard University has yet to fulfill a requirement under a January 2025 settlement to issue an annual report detailing how it handles discrimination complaints, including antisemitism.

The settlement resolved a May 2024 lawsuit alleging antisemitic discrimination on campus. Kenneth Marcus, chairman and CEO of the Brandeis Center, told The Harvard Crimson, a student publication, on Tuesday that the report has not yet been provided.

A Harvard spokesman told JNS that the university “is complying with the terms of the agreement and will issue its report later this year.”

The Crimson reported that Harvard has taken steps to meet other provisions of the agreement. Marcus told the paper that “settlement compliance is often a work in progress.”

“There have been continuing conversations with Harvard about compliance concerns,” he said. “We still hear fairly regularly from Harvard students about issues that they are having even after the settlement.”

Marcus added that not all reported problems constitute violations of the agreement, but said the center is working to ensure required procedures are properly implemented.

Separately, the Brandeis Center announced it will host a conference at Harvard on Thursday focused on campus antisemitism and civil rights law, as stipulated under the settlement agreement with the university.