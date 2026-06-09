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Connecticut man arrested for allegedly yelling slurs at visibly identified Jews, slapping kippah off man’s head

The New Haven Police Department told JNS that Paul Smith is accused of targeting three Jews, shoving a fourth person who tried to intervene, throwing a rolled-up newspaper at them and of having “pointed at the yarmulke one of the victims was wearing and slapped it off his head, causing it to fall on the ground.”

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Paul Smith mug shot
Mug shot of suspect Paul Smith, June 8, 2026. Credit: New Haven Police Department, Conn.
(Jun. 9, 2026 / JNS)

Community members helped the New Haven Police Department identify Paul Smith, 36, of East Haven, Conn., who was arrested and accused of shouting antisemitic slurs at three visibly Jewish people and of slapping a kippah off a victim’s head.

Victims said that the alleged attacker smelled of alcohol and that he approached the three Jews on Crown Street on June 2 and yelled, “get out of my city,” “baby killers” and “go back where you belong.” He is also said to have asked if they liked “genocide.”

The police department told JNS that Smith allegedly tried to “shove a fourth person, who was trying to intervene, threw a rolled-up newspaper at them, then pointed at the yarmulke one of the victims was wearing and slapped it off his head, causing it to fall on the ground.”

Officers viewed video footage to confirm the accounts of the victims. They charged Smith on Monday with intimidation due to bias in the second degree and disorderly conduct.

“This behavior will never be tolerated in New Haven,” stated David Zannelli, chief of the New Haven Police Department.

Hate Crimes
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle.
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