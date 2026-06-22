Federal agency to investigate largest US labor union over alleged Jew-hatred

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has opened an investigation into the National Education Association, the nation’s largest labor union, over allegations of antisemitic discrimination, the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law announced on Monday.

The center is representing the Louis D. Brandeis Center Coalition to Combat Antisemitism, which filed a Title VII complaint against the NEA in May alleging that the association had discriminated against Jewish members in a “sustained” pattern and fostered a hostile environment within the union and its affiliates.

“Our goal is not merely to end antisemitic discrimination and harassment at the NEA but also to ensure an equal playing field for members of all races, religions and national origins,” said Kenneth L. Marcus, chairman and chief executive officer of the Brandeis Center and a former U.S. assistant secretary of education for civil rights.

“We appreciate the EEOC’s decision to open an investigation into our client’s discrimination charge against the NEA and are grateful for the agency’s swift response and commitment to enforcing Title VII of the Civil Rights Act on behalf of all Americans,” he said.

Marcus added that the agency’s response reflects “the high degree of attention and professionalism” he has observed during the tenure of EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas.