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Former white nationalist apologizes for ‘vitriol, dehumanization’ directed at Jews

“The unhinged rants, dehumanizing rhetoric and irrational antisemitism I was spreading were poisoning my own life and terrifying innocent people,” Lucas Gage wrote for Canary Mission.

A microphone. Credit: Vladimir Srajber/Pexels.
A microphone. Credit: Vladimir Srajber/Pexels.
VLADIMIR SRAJBER
(June 23, 2026 / JNS)

Lucas Gage, a longtime white nationalist who promoted Holocaust revisionism and denied Hamas war crimes, issued a public apology for his Jew-hatred on Monday, stating that he has rejected the antisemitic movement he spent more than a decade helping to build.

Canary Mission, which documents antisemitism and extremism, shared a letter from Gage, a former chairman of the white-supremacist National Youth Front, on its profile page of him and cautioned that “claims of transformation should not be accepted uncritically, especially when they come from someone who once promoted antisemitism and contributed to the harm it causes.”

“Yet the possibility that someone can confront the hatred they once embraced, reject it and help others escape the same path is one we should approach with clear eyes, but also with hope,” the group stated.

Gage, who also created the song “Boom Boom Tel Aviv,” which celebrated Iranian missile strikes on Israel during the June 2025 Israel-Iran war, wrote that he never expected to be issuing a statement through Canary Mission, “but life takes unexpected turns.”

“For 14 years, I looked away from people in my own circles doing the exact things they claimed to despise,” he stated. “I eventually snapped out of it and walked away from the low-IQ, antisemitic movement on my own, choosing to face the truth.”

Gage wrote that while he “clashed with and offended” many groups of people, “nothing compared to the vitriol and dehumanization I directed at Jewish people.”

“The unhinged rants, dehumanizing rhetoric and irrational antisemitism I was spreading were poisoning my own life and terrifying innocent people who had done nothing to me,” he stated.

He described the movement he once belonged to as “a space run by conmen, grifters and liars” that traffics in falsehoods and debunked claims.

Gage also thanked members of the Orthodox Jewish community in Lakewood, N.J., for meeting with him and taking the time “to understand where I came from.”

“They’ve told me they’ll never forget what happened, but they do forgive,” he wrote. “I don’t want anyone to forget, and I also forgive those who responded negatively to me during these dark times. I’m not running from my past; I own it completely.”

The apology came days after Gage appeared on the “Inspiration for the Nation” podcast, produced by Living L’Chaim and hosted by Yaakov Langer and Jake Turx, to discuss his renunciation of antisemitism and his engagement with the Jewish community. Gage stated that Canary Mission contacted him after the interview.

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