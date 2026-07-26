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News   Israel News

Drone falls near Ben-Gvir’s Judea home; incident under investigation

“The minister and his family are safe,” according to the Israeli national security minister’s office.

JNS Staff
Otzma Yehudit Party Chairman Itamar ben Gvir seen here in Jerusalem, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Otzma Yehudit Party Chairman Itamar ben Gvir seen here in Jerusalem, Feb. 15, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(July 26, 2026 / JNS)

An unmanned aerial vehicle fell near the home of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in Kiryat Arba on Saturday, the minister’s office said, adding that the circumstances of the incident were under investigation.

Ben-Gvir was informed by security officials during Shabbat, according to the statement. No injuries were reported.

“The minister and his family are safe,” the statement said.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed to JNS on Sunday that troops retrieved the drone from the Givat HaAvot neighborhood of Kiryat Arba, which is located adjacent to the Judea city of Hebron.

Israeli security forces have thwarted numerous attacks in recent years targeting Ben-Gvir, who heads the right-wing Otzma Yehudit Party.

In September 2025, a Hamas terrorist cell from the Hebron area was arrested by Israeli security forces for plotting to assassinate Ben-Gvir using explosive-laden drones.

The joint operation by the Shin Bet and IDF uncovered that the suspects had acquired drones with the assistance of Hamas’s Turkey offices. Multiple UAVs were seized during the arrests.

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