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House ed panel to consider bills targeting Jew-hatred in schools, universities

The Education and Workforce Committee will mark up 11 bills, including measures that would require institutions receiving federal funds to strengthen responses to antisemitism complaints.

College Classroom
A college classroom. Credit: Chad McDermott/Shutterstock.
(June 23, 2026 / JNS)

The House Committee on Education and Workforce is scheduled to meet on Thursday to consider and finalize 11 bills, including measures aimed at combating Jew-hatred in schools and on college campuses.

The committee, chaired by Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.), will hold a markup on the legislation, including H.R. 8476, the “No Antisemitism in Education Act of 2026,” and H.R. 9203, the “Student Protection and University Accountability Act.”

H.R. 8476, introduced by Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.) on April 23, would require local educational agencies and institutions of higher education that receive federal funding to treat antisemitic discrimination “as vigorously” as other forms of discrimination prohibited under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

H.R. 9203, a bipartisan bill introduced by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) on June 8, would require colleges and universities to establish formal procedures for investigating antisemitism complaints, with institutions risking the loss of federal funding if they fail to comply.

The committee will also consider bills addressing student organizations, the impact of artificial intelligence on the workforce, employment and health care.

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