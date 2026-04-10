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Indiana University making changes after its program worked with US-designated ‘sham charity’ with Hamas ties

Andrew Ireland, a state representative, said that the changes are “good first steps, but there is more work to do.”

Apr. 10, 2026

Indiana University making changes after its program worked with US-designated ‘sham charity’ with Hamas ties

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Lecture chairs. Credit: johnykessler/Pixabay.
( Apr. 10, 2026 / JNS )

Indiana University Indianapolis told eight state representatives that its Muslim Philanthropy Initiative is no longer working with the Istanbul-based Hayat Yolu Association, which the U.S. Treasury Department designated as a “sham charity” that supports Hamas last month.

The state lawmakers wrote to the public school last month expressing “grave concern” about the initiative collaborating with the association on training programs last July and in January.

Andrew Ireland, a Republican state representative and one of the signatories of the letter, said on April 6 that “after our letter demanding answers, Indiana University confirmed its Muslim Philanthropy Initiative partnered with and accepted travel benefits from a Hamas-linked ‘sham charity.’”

Ireland said that the public school has agreed to halt all training and new partnerships, overhaul its processes of vetting and oversight and “rein in and restructure” the initiative in another part of the school. It was previously part of the philanthropy school.

“These are good first steps, but there is more work to do,” he stated.

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