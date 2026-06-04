Iranian-American CEO charged in scheme to supply US technology to Iran’s nuclear program

Jamshid Ghomi, 63, a dual U.S.-Iranian citizen from Newport Coast, Calif., was arrested on Wednesday on federal charges alleging that he violated U.S. sanctions by supplying American technology to Iran’s nuclear and military establishments, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Ghomi is the founder and CEO of Tehran-based Faraz Pardaz Rayaneh Co. Ltd., a technology company that prosecutors say procured U.S.-origin networking, security and encryption equipment for customers in Iran, including the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and other sanctioned entities tied to the country’s nuclear program.

“The National Security Division will hold accountable those who violate our laws to further Iran’s nuclear ambitions,” John A. Eisenberg, assistant attorney general for national security, stated.

According to court documents, Ghomi used front companies in the United Arab Emirates to conceal the true destination of shipments and evade U.S. export controls. Prosecutors allege that between 2014 and 2018 he arranged the smuggling of more than 250 metric tons of networking equipment into Iran. In 2023, he allegedly negotiated purchases of U.S.-made networking equipment from suppliers in Minnesota and Nebraska and routed the products through a UAE-based intermediary before they were sent to Iran.

Investigators further allege that Ghomi transferred more than $15 million from Iran into U.S. accounts, falsely describing the funds as a foreign inheritance.

Prosecutors say he “knew this conduct was illegal and took deliberate steps to conceal it” by directing co-conspirators in the UAE to “keep his name off shipping paperwork, to omit invoices from shipments bound for Iran and on at least two occasions to hide U.S.-origin computer equipment inside larger shipments.” In communications about the procurement scheme, Ghomi allegedly referred to Iran as the “Motherland.”

A mansion belonging to Jamshid Ghomi, founder and CEO of Faraz Pardaz Rayaneh Co. Ltd., in Newport Beach, Calif. Credit: U.S. Department of Justice.

Federal authorities are also seeking to seize assets allegedly purchased with proceeds from the scheme, including a Newport Beach mansion valued at approximately $35 million. Prosecutors contend that Ghomi used illicit proceeds to finance the property’s construction.

“These allegations assert that the defendant violated U.S. sanctions against Iran, aided one of our nation’s enemies, supported Iran’s nuclear program and got rich doing it,” Todd Blanche, acting U.S. attorney general, said. “Not only is he being arrested today, but we also are beginning the process of seizing his mansion, which was purchased with his illegal proceeds.”

Ghomi is charged with conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. He is scheduled to be arraigned on July 13 in federal court in Santa Ana, Calif. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.