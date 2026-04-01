Jewish leaders applaud Wisconsin’s adoption of bill combating Jew-hatred

The Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish American Organizations welcomed Wisconsin’s adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of Jew-hatred following legislation signed by Gov. Tony Evers on Monday.

The measure, Assembly Bill 446—now Wisconsin Act 143—requires state and local agencies to consider the IHRA definition, including its examples, when evaluating evidence of discriminatory intent and in applying hate-crime penalty enhancements.

Evers, a Democrat, signed the bipartisan bill into law after it passed both chambers of the Legislature. Ron Tusler, a Republican state representative, introduced the measure.

“Confronting antisemitism is not a partisan issue, but a shared responsibility,” the Conference of Presidents stated.

“At a moment when Jewish communities face rising threats and hostility, leaders need clear, practical tools. The IHRA definition provides that clarity,” the group stated. “It equips policymakers, educators, and law enforcement to recognize antisemitism, including when it appears in new or disguised forms.”

