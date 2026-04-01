More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Judge orders Penn to provide info about Jewish staff in federal probe

A spokesman for the Ivy told JNS that the school believes being required “to create lists of Jewish faculty and staff, and to provide personal contact information, raises serious privacy and First Amendment concerns.”

Apr. 1, 2026

Judge orders Penn to provide info about Jewish staff in federal probe

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Benjamin Franklin Statue at University of Pennsylvania
Benjamin Franklin Statue at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Credit: Adam Jones, Ph.D. via Wikimedia Commons.
( Apr. 1, 2026 / JNS )

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a federal agency, can proceed with a subpoena demanding that the University of Pennsylvania provide information about Jewish employees as part of a probe of alleged Jew-hatred, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

The commission is investigating allegations that the private Ivy League school failed to address antisemitism against Jewish employees adequately. It asked the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in November to enforce a subpoena requiring the university to identify potential victims and witnesses of alleged instances of antisemitic actions against Jewish staff.

The university stated in a January filing that it is “extraordinary and unconstitutional” for the federal agency to demand that the university provide “personal home addresses, phone numbers and emails” of its Jewish employees and their affiliations with Jewish entities and involvement in the Jewish community.

The Philadelphia school also said that the demand was unnecessary, since it offered to inform employees that the federal agency was trying to hear their experiences with Jew-hatred.

Gerald Pappert ruled that the federal agency can obtain information related to its investigation and that Jewish employees in Jewish-related organizations and in Jewish studies programs “are reasonably likely to have information relevant to whether Penn subjected Jewish employees to religious discrimination.”

The university has offered “little in response” and has not provided a way to show that the subpoena is imposing an “undue burden,” the judge ruled. “Permitting Penn to shield the names of employees, who reported harassment, would give it a ‘potent weapon’ to interfere with the EEOC’s investigation.”

He also criticized the Ivy, and other groups that intervened in the case, for elevating “the dispute’s temperature by impliedly and even expressly comparing the EEOC’s efforts to protect Jewish employees from antisemitism to the Holocaust and the Nazis’ compilation of ‘lists of Jews.’”

“Such allegations are unfortunate and inappropriate,” Pappert wrote. “They also obfuscate the court’s limited role and the discrete legal issues before it.”

“The EEOC no longer seeks any employee’s specific affiliation with a particular Jewish-related organization on campus,” he wrote.

A spokesman for the federal commission declined to comment. A Penn spokesman told JNS that the Ivy knows the commission has an “important role” to probe discrimination, but the school has “an obligation to protect the rights of our employees.”

“We continue to believe that requiring Penn to create lists of Jewish faculty and staff, and to provide personal contact information, raises serious privacy and First Amendment concerns,” the spokesman told JNS. “The university does not maintain employee lists by religion. We intend to appeal.”

Education Campus Antisemitism
EXPLORE JNS
A pro-Palestinian rally at 46th Street and Second Avenue near the U.N. Headquarters in New York City, Sept. 23, 2025. Credit: SWinxy via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Anti-Israel groups plan protest in New York City against Israel’s death penalty law
The protest denounces the newly approved legislation that expands the use of the death penalty for convicted terrorists and alleges mistreatment of Palestinian prisoners.
Apr. 7, 2026
View from Empire State Building towards Midtown Manhattan, New York City, N.Y. Credit: Dietmar Rabich via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
JPMorgan Chase CEO warns of New York corporate ‘exodus’ over high taxes
“Individuals vote with their feet,” Jamie Dimon wrote in a letter to shareholders.
Apr. 7, 2026
Trump Tucker Carlson
U.S. News
Tucker ‘a low-IQ person’ with ‘absolutely no idea what’s going on,’ Trump says
The U.S. president told the New York Post that “he calls me all the time. I don’t respond to his calls. I don’t deal with him. I like dealing with smart people, not fools.”
Apr. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani attends JFREJ’s “Seder in the Streets” in Union Square Park on April 6, 2026. Credit: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office.
U.S. News
Mamdani, Lander, local office hopefuls attend ‘racial and economic justice’ Passover event that ends in arrests at Palantir office in Manhattan
The New York City Police Department told JNS that 15 people were arrested after having “refused multiple lawful orders to disperse.”
Apr. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
New Canaan School in Connecticut. Credit: Noroton/Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Connecticut prep school probes Jew-hatred posts targeting rival high school athletes
“This is not who we are, what we stand for or what we teach,” Fairfield Prep stated, as officials investigate antisemitic social media posts targeting New Canaan High School hockey players.
Apr. 7, 2026
DNC Democratic National Committee
U.S. News
Dem Party to weigh rejecting AIPAC funding
The party is also reportedly considering resolutions that would halt weapons transfers to those implicated “credibly” in violating international law and investigate an airstrike on a school in Iran.
Apr. 7, 2026
David Azran in the debris of his southern Israeli home in the southern Israeli city of Dimona, which was demolished on March 21 by an Iranian ballistic missile, March 29, 2026. Photo by Rina Castelnuovo.
JNS TV / JLMinute
US-Iran tensions escalate as military options and deadlines emerge
Apr. 6, 2026
Alex Traiman, Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Connecting to our essence
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
Unlike Israel, many of America’s NATO allies aren’t really allies
Jonathan S. Tobin