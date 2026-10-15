More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Pennsylvania governor will sign IHRA definition bill when it passes legislature, state senator says

Judy Schwank told JNS that “if we can get it through both bodies and get it to the governor’s desk, he will sign it.”

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Judy Schwank
Pennsylvania state senator Judy Schwank, a Democrat. Credit: Senate Democratic Caucus, courtesy of Judy Schwank.
(Oct. 15, 2026 / JNS)

Pennsylvania state senator Judy Schwank thinks that Gov. Josh Shapiro will sign her bill defining antisemitism using the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition if lawmakers get it to his desk.

“If we can get it through both bodies and get it to the governor’s desk, he will sign it,” she told JNS.

Schwank, former dean of agriculture and environmental sciences at Delaware Valley College, told JNS that she introduced the bill knowing that there is not enough time to pass it this session.

But she wanted to “plant the seed and try to get it to grow,” after the state’s attorney general said in September that he would use the IHRA definition in his office. That made “the topsoil a little deeper,” she said.

“I will be reintroducing it,” the Jewish Democratic lawmaker told JNS. “I’m going to keep trying, and even if we can’t get it passed, keeping it in the forefront and talking about it is also important.”

Schwank introduced SB 1489 on Oct. 13. The measure would establish a definition in state statute based on the IHRA working definition. It was referred to the state Senate’s state government committee.

Schwank, who co-chairs the Pennsylvania Jewish Legislative Caucus, said that she prefers legislation to a gubernatorial executive order, because passage of a law would demonstrate lawmakers’ commitment to confronting Jew-hatred.

Pennsylvania state senator Judy Schwank, a Democrat, speaks, as Gov. Josh Shapiro joined the Pennsylvania Jewish Coalition and bipartisan leaders from the General Assembly for the coalition's Civic Commemoration of the Holocaust. Credit: Senate Democratic Caucus, courtesy of Judy Schwank.
Pennsylvania state senator Judy Schwank, a Democrat, speaks, as Gov. Josh Shapiro joined the Pennsylvania Jewish Coalition and bipartisan leaders from the General Assembly for the coalition’s Civic Commemoration of the Holocaust. Credit: Senate Democratic Caucus, courtesy of Judy Schwank.

“This is strictly about antisemitism as we Jews experience it,” she said. “It does not stymie speech.”

Schwank said that adopting the definition would help people who are reporting hate-motivated criminal incidents to law enforcement.

Her push to define antisemitism in state law comes from her involvement as a board member at her Conservative congregation, Kesher Zion Synagogue, in the Reading area.

“We’ve had security guards posted outside the synagogue,” she said. “There was a security guard right outside the sukkah.”

“What message does that send to our kids?” Schwank said. “They’ve grown up with this.”

Schwank grew up in Squirrel Hill, where she attended many events at the Tree of Life Congregation, which a gunman attacked in 2018, killing 11 people. Security increased at her synagogue after the massacre, and again after Oct. 7.

The legislator told JNS that synagogues have benefited from a security funding measure passed in her state, which highlights the importance of passing legislation like hers to protect the Jewish community.

Schwank told JNS that the need to identify Jew-hatred is particularly pressing in areas outside Pennsylvania’s largest Jewish population centers, where authorities may not recognize how an incident affects a small Jewish community.

Her district in Berks County is one such place. Former synagogues have become churches or other buildings, she said, as Jewish communities shrink. “That’s something that’s happening throughout the state,” she told JNS.

Her daughter and two granddaughters moved to Boulder, Colo. “They have armed security guards at their Reform synagogue,” she said.

There has been increased security there after a man attacked people who marched on behalf of Israeli hostages in Boulder in June 2025, killing a Jewish woman and injuring others. The man was allegedly motivated by his hate for Jews and Zionists.

“I believe very strongly that Israel is our homeland. It is the Jewish homeland,” Schwank told JNS.

She said that she wishes the Israeli government had done a better job sharing details about the horrors of Oct. 7 with the world.

“I know that they will need us and all Jews throughout the world to continue to support them in maintaining that homeland for all of us,” she said.

U.S. Politics
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
Money Iran
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-tied shadow banks, sends alert on religious charity abuse
“The Department of the Treasury will not relent until the Iranian regime’s coffers are empty and every remaining financial lifeline sustaining its war machine has been severed,” stated Scott Bessent, U.S. treasury secretary.
October 15, 2026 04:42 PM
Mike Wagenheim
Julie Menin Brad Hoylman-Sigal Mark Levine
U.S. News
‘Indefensible,’ Jewish leaders say of NYC comptroller opting to abort city’s Israel Bonds investments
The reversal “sends an unfortunate signal at a time of rising antisemitism and sustained efforts to isolate Israel economically,” Evan R. Bernstein, CEO of B’nai B’rith International, told JNS.
October 15, 2026 09:12 AM
Menachem Wecker
Jerry Seinfeld attends the TV Academy's 2026 Televerse Festival - Hall Of Fame at JW Marriott LA Live on Aug. 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Seinfeld tells Chicago heckler he’ll send ticket money to Israel
The Combat Antisemitism Movement condemned the disruption, calling claims that Israel commits genocide and kills children a modern blood libel.
Oct. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Mamdani Hochul Levine
U.S. News
NYC comptroller reverses campaign pledge, rules out Israel Bonds
Mark Levine “pledged many times to restore New York City’s investment in Israel Bonds and had it right when he called them ‘a long-term safe and secure investment,’” an Israel Bonds spokesman told JNS.
Oct. 14, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Breaking News
16:49
Rubio tells Lebanese president not to give seized explosives back to Hezbollah
16:26
Lawsuit aims to block Kushner’s diplomatic role without Senate confirmation
16:20
US military denies Iranian claim that it sunk ship in Hormuz Strait with naval mine
15:57
US sanctions Iranian financial institutions
15:41
Restituted Nazi-looted Kandinsky painting sells for $42 million
14:22
Treasury warns of Iranian regime’s alleged misuse of religious charities to fund terrorism
13:22
Netanyahu confirms he held a direct call with Syrian president
12:51
IDF apprehends terrorist from dismantled Jenin terror network
12:31
UK Labour Party to stop working with Green Party over ‘Zionism is racism’ motion
12:06
FBI probing letters with ‘suspicious substances,’ return address linked to dem socialists
11:47
‘Fake news,’ Huckabee says of report US pushing for Israeli unity government
11:37
Execution of Fort Hood shooter won’t be livestreamed, Trump says
08:47
Herzog, Kazakh counterpart talk bilateral ties in Baku
08:30
Herzog meets with Chinese foreign minister in Azerbaijan
08:21
‘Do not test us:' Netanyahu warns enemies during eastern border visit
08:11
Israel Ports Company proposes inland terminals for India-Europe corridor
07:45
Herzog urges broader ties with Asia, denounces terror and boycotts at Azerbaijan summit
07:07
Death toll in Kiryat Gat Intel factory explosion rises to two
06:34
Voting gets underway at Israeli diplomatic missions worldwide
06:13
Slovak president congratulates Israel Chamber of Commerce on 25th anniversary
05:55
Israel Police bust suspected terror cell in Judea and Samaria
05:44
IDF dismantles terror tunnel crossing Gaza’s Yellow Line
05:33
Israel Police ‘prepared for any scenario’ on Election Day
05:12
Police arrest five after car carrying Palestinians breaks through Jerusalem checkpoint
04:58
Israel slams Ireland over hotel cancellations for antisemitism conference
04:36
Witkoff: Hostages’ reunions with families among ‘most meaningful moments of my life’
04:17
Ben-Gvir, eyeing Defense Ministry, vows to rewrite IDF ethics code
03:56
Israeli embassy in US hosts screening of ‘NAZA: The Real Story’
03:34
Netanyahu hails revival of Israel’s ties with Latin America
03:13
CENTCOM denies threatening civilian ships in Iran naval blockade
02:44
Voting opens at Israeli diplomatic missions ahead of Oct. 27 election
02:35
ADL congratulates Germany’s new antisemitism commissioner
02:14
IDF reinforces Judea and Samaria with 98th Division, vows zero tolerance for violence
01:54
Israeli forces arrest five in raids on charities linked to Hamas, PFLP
01:34
IDF kills more than 100 terrorists in northern Gaza operation
01:14
IDF: Suspicious vehicle hits security guard near Ariel, driver flees
00:07
UAE joins international antisemitism forum for first time
21:37
Rubio holds memorial for American victims of Oct. 7 at State Department
18:20
Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump admin from penalizing groups aiding International Criminal Court
15:01
US agrees to sell 12 Apache helicopters to Israel
14:43
Colombia to launch ‘major effort’ to combat Jew-hatred, foreign minister says
14:31
Congressional panel sworn in to weigh bringing Philadelphia Jewish museum under Smithsonian umbrella
14:07
Conference of Presidents lauds Colombia for opening Jerusalem embassy
13:56
In since-deleted post, El-Sayed defended ‘friend’ who supported Brotherhood
13:01
US charges 14 in North Korean IT worker scheme targeting more than 70 American companies
12:42
Netanyahu wishes ‘speedy recovery’ to those injured in Kiryat Gat gas explosion
12:25
Saudi national charged with installing covert recording device at OpenAI
12:11
ADL, Gratz College launch program to combat campus antisemitism
10:10
New York City to stop investing pensions in Israel Bonds, comptroller says
10:05
Herzog arrives in Azerbaijan for regional summit
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
Is there a final solution to the Jewish problem?
October 15, 2026 01:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The foreign-policy establishment’s war on Israel finds a target
Jonathan S. Tobin
Casey Weiss. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Anti-Zionists bar Jewish preschool teachers from an Italian study trip
Casey Weiss